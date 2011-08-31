TOKYO Aug 31 Housing starts in Japan rose 21.2 percent in July from a year earlier, up for a fourth month in a row, data from the land ministry showed on Wednesday, reflecting a rush in demand before the end of government incentives for energy-efficient housing and an easing of supply constraints caused by the March disaster.

The rise was much better than the median market forecast of a 4.8 percent annual gain and followed a 5.8 percent annual increase in June.

Orders received by 50 major construction companies rose 5.7 percent in July from a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)