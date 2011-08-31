TOKYO Aug 31 Housing starts in Japan rose 21.2
percent in July from a year earlier, up for a fourth month in a
row, data from the land ministry showed on Wednesday, reflecting
a rush in demand before the end of government incentives for
energy-efficient housing and an easing of supply constraints
caused by the March disaster.
The rise was much better than the median market forecast of
a 4.8 percent annual gain and followed a 5.8 percent annual
increase in June.
Orders received by 50 major construction companies rose 5.7
percent in July from a year earlier.
To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:
here
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)