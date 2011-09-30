TOKYO, Sept 30 Housing starts in Japan rose 14 percent in August from a year earlier, climbing for a fifth month in a row, helped by construction demand after the March natural disaster, data from the land ministry showed on Friday.

The rise was bigger than the median market forecast of a 3.8 percent annual gain and followed a 21.2 percent annual increase in July.

Orders received by 50 major construction companies rose 9.3 percent in August from a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)