TOKYO, Oct 31 Housing starts in Japan fell 10.8 percent in September from a year earlier, the first fall in six months, hurt by worries about a slowing global economy and a strong yen, data from the land ministry showed on Monday.

The fall was a surprise, comparing with a median estimate for an 8.0 percent annual gain and followed a 14.0 percent rise in August.

Orders received by 50 major construction companies in September fell 9.3 percent from a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)