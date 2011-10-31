TOKYO, Oct 31 Housing starts in Japan fell 10.8
percent in September from a year earlier, the first fall in six
months, hurt by worries about a slowing global economy and a
strong yen, data from the land ministry showed on Monday.
The fall was a surprise, comparing with a median estimate
for an 8.0 percent annual gain and followed a 14.0 percent rise
in August.
Orders received by 50 major construction companies in
September fell 9.3 percent from a year earlier.
