TOKYO, Dec 27 Housing starts in Japan fell 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, data from the land ministry showed on Tuesday, as rebuilding in the country's earthquake-battered northeast led to a slower-than-expected decline in housing investment.

The annual fall in November compared with a median forecast for a 4.7 percent annual drop.

Orders received by 50 major construction companies in November rose 21.0 percent from a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here