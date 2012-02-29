TOKYO, Feb 29 Housing starts in Japan fell
1.1 percent in January from a year earlier, down for a fifth
straight month, hurt by uncertainty over the economic outlook
and a sluggish recovery in workers' income.
The fall compared with a median estimate for a 3.5 percent
annual decline and followed a 7.3 percent drop in the year to
December.
Orders received by 50 major construction companies in
January rose 24.6 percent from a year earlier.
To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:
here
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)