TOKYO, March 30 Housing starts in Japan rose 7.5 percent in February from a year earlier, the first rise in six months, indicating rebuilding efforts after the earthquake and tsunami in March last year could be helping the construction industry.

The climb compared with a median estimate for a 1.6 percent annual decline.

Orders received by 50 major construction companies in February fell 1 .8 percent from a year earlier, however.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)