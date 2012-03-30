DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
TOKYO, March 30 Housing starts in Japan rose 7.5 percent in February from a year earlier, the first rise in six months, indicating rebuilding efforts after the earthquake and tsunami in March last year could be helping the construction industry.
The climb compared with a median estimate for a 1.6 percent annual decline.
Orders received by 50 major construction companies in February fell 1 .8 percent from a year earlier, however.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)
