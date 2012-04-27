UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
TOKYO, April 27 Housing starts in Japan rose 5.0 percent in March from a year earlier, posting a second straight month of increase, government data showed on Friday, helped in part by rebuilding efforts in the northeast region battered by last year's earthquake and tsunami.
The rise compared with economists' median forecast for an 8.1 percent annual increase.
To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
* European allies sceptical, see mixed message (Updates with quotes, reaction)
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The chief minister of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu won a confidence vote on Sunday after a brawl in the state assembly, triggered when the speaker rejected opposition calls for a secret ballot.