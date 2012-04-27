TOKYO, April 27 Housing starts in Japan rose 5.0 percent in March from a year earlier, posting a second straight month of increase, government data showed on Friday, helped in part by rebuilding efforts in the northeast region battered by last year's earthquake and tsunami.

The rise compared with economists' median forecast for an 8.1 percent annual increase.

To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)