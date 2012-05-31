TOKYO, May 31 Housing starts in Japan rose 10.3 percent in April from a year earlier, rising for the third straight month, data from the land ministry showed on Thursday, partly helped by construction work in quake-hit areas.

It was the biggest rise since August last year, when orders rose 14 percent.

Orders received by 50 major construction companies in April rose 16.2 percent from a year earlier.

To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)