MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said on Saturday policymakers are closely
watching the impact of looser monetary policy on oil prices.
The Bank of Japan, along with the European Central Bank and
the U.S. Federal Reserve, is taking unconventional steps to
boost the economy. The BoJ boosted asset purchases by 10
trillion yen on Feb. 14 and pledged to keep ultra-easy policy
until a 1 percent inflation goal is in sight.
Speaking at a meeting of the Group of 20, Shirakawa said
policymakers were closely watching the effects and side-effects
of monetary easing on crude prices, which rose above $125 a
barrel to end near a 10-month high on Friday.
But he said he did not see monetary easing as a big factor
and the recent spike was more due to geopolitical tensions.
Brent's recent gains have been fueled mainly by worries over
Iranian supply.
