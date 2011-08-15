* Q2 GDP -0.3 pct qtr/qtr vs forecast -0.7 pct qtr/qtr
* Analysts expect rebound in Q3 but outlook unclear
* Inventory, public investment helped
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's economy shrank much less
than expected in the second quarter as companies made strides in
restoring output after the devastating earthquake in March, but
a soaring yen and slowing global growth cloud the prospects for
a sustained recovery.
Analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to rebound
in July-September, probably expanding at the fastest rate among
major industrialised nations as exports and factory output
return to pre-disaster levels. But growing risks to this
scenario could strain a depleted arsenal of policy tools.
Worries that Europe's sovereign debt woes are sparking
another global crisis could rob Japan of much-needed export
demand, increasing the chance of further yen-selling
intervention and monetary easing to secure economic recovery.
"If the global economy picks up and demand for Japan's
products remains solid, we think the external sector may not be
hurt very much, but a worse-than-expected slowdown (globally)
could lead to a delay in Japan's economic recovery, even with
the pick up from reconstruction efforts," said Satoru Ogasawara,
economist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent in the second
quarter, less than a median forecast for a 0.7 percent
contraction and a 0.9 percent contraction in January-March.
On an annualised basis, the economy contracted 1.3 percent
against a median forecast of a 2.6 percent annualised decline.
That contrasted with U.S. annualised growth of 1.3 percent in
the same quarter.
Companies restocked inventories more than expected after
drawing them out in the preceding quarter, while public
investment rose for the first time in six quarter thanks to
post-quake reconstruction.
Domestic demand, as a result, added 0.4 percentage point to
the second-quarter growth, the first positive contribution in
three quarters.
Private consumption, which makes up around 60 percent of the
economy, eased 0.1 percent in April-June, a much smaller drop
than expected due to one-off factors such as the switch to
digital broadcasting leading to strong television sales.
But some analysts took tepid growth in corporate capital
spending as a sign of companies' wariness about boosting
investment due to the yen's rise, stagnating global demand and
uncertainty over Japan's policy outlook.
Corporate capital spending rose 0.2 percent, less than the
market forecast of a 0.5 percent increase.
External demand, or net exports, pushed down GDP by 0.8
percentage point, as the disaster prevented some Japanese
manufacturers from shipping goods abroad.
Japan intervened in the currency market and eased monetary
policy earlier this month, aiming to curb a yen rise near record
highs that threatened to derail the export-reliant economy's
recovery from the earthquake and tsunami.
Analysts expect the economy to emerge from recession in
July-September, after three straight quarters of contraction, as
manufacturers shake off supply constraints and reconstruction
demand kicks in.
But the soaring yen and slowing global growth pose risks to
the BOJ's forecast that the economy will resume a moderate
recovery in autumn.
