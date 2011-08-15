* Q2 GDP -0.3 pct qtr/qtr vs forecast -0.7 pct qtr/qtr
* Analysts expect rebound in Q3 but outlook unclear
* Inventory, public investment helped
* Govt says ready to act on fx, wants BOJ help on economy
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's economy shrank much less
than expected in the second quarter as companies made strides in
restoring output after the devastating earthquake in March, but
a soaring yen and slowing global growth cloud the prospects for
a sustained recovery.
Analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to rebound
in July-September, probably expanding at the fastest rate among
major industrialised nations as exports and factory output
return to pre-disaster levels. But growing risks to this
scenario could strain a depleted arsenal of policy tools.
Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent in the second
quarter, less than a median forecast for a 0.7 percent
contraction and a 0.9 percent decline in January-March.
The better-than-expected reading helped push up the Nikkei
benchmark by about 1 percent, which has also tracked
gains in global markets last week supported by a short-selling
ban on financial stocks in Europe.
However, worries that Europe's sovereign debt woes could
escalate into another global crisis could rob Japan of
much-needed export demand, increasing the chance of further
yen-selling intervention and monetary easing to secure economic
recovery.
Government officials highlighted risks posed by the strong
yen and global slowdown to the export-reliant economy, saying
that they stood ready to act against rapid yen rises while
urging the central bank to keep supporting the economy.
"The economy will show a V-shaped rebound in July-September
as supply chains are on the mend to help boost exports," said
Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research
Institute.
"But the momentum will weaken from October-December onwards,
although it won't fall back into a slump, as the pace of
recovery in external demand slows. In fact, the world economy
may even start sputtering," he said.
Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano urged the Bank of Japan to
keep helping the recovery with ample liquidity injections into
the market and ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
"We will be closely watching the impact growing global
economic uncertainty and yen rises would have on Japan's
economy," Yosano told reporters.
Market intervention combined with a further increase of the
central bank's asset buying operation and some form of financial
support for most affected companies are the few remaining
options Tokyo has to cope with the yen's strength.
The yen , driven by broad dollar weakness, has risen
about 5 percent in just over a month to just below its all time
highs of 76.25 to the dollar and above levels major Japanese
companies have been using in their earnings estimates.
On an annualised basis, the economy contracted 1.3 percent
against a median forecast of a 2.6 percent annualised decline.
That contrasted with U.S. annualised growth of 1.3 percent in
the same quarter.
Companies restocked inventories more than expected after
drawing them out in the preceding quarter, while public
investment rose for the first time in six quarter thanks to
post-quake reconstruction.
Private consumption, which makes up around 60 percent of the
economy, eased 0.1 percent in April-June, a much smaller drop
than expected due to one-off factors such as the switch to
digital broadcasting leading to strong television sales.
But some analysts took tepid growth in corporate capital
spending as a sign of companies' wariness about boosting
investment due to the yen's rise, stagnating global demand and
uncertainty over Japan's policy outlook.
Corporate capital spending rose 0.2 percent, less than the
market forecast of a 0.5 percent increase.
External demand, or net exports, pushed down GDP by 0.8
percentage point, as the disaster prevented some Japanese
manufacturers from shipping goods abroad.
Japan intervened in the currency market and eased monetary
policy on Aug. 4, aiming to curb a yen rise that threatened to
derail recovery from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which
killed about 20,000 and ravaged Japan's northeastern coast.
Analysts expect the economy to emerge from recession in
July-September, after three straight quarters of contraction,
but there is a growing uncertainty about global demand and the
scope and timing of reconstruction spending at home.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko, writing by Leika Kihara
and Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Tomasz Janowski)