* July core machinery orders -8.2 pct vs forecast -4.1 pct
* Orders data follow disappointing output, exports, capex
figures
* Strong yen, potential delay in reconstruction bills pose
risks
* Doubts over how quickly economy can grow after escaping
recession
By Stanley White and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's core machinery orders
tumbled twice as much as expected in July in a sign that
companies are delaying investment due to worries about the
strong yen, faltering global growth and slow progress in
rebuilding from the March earthquake and tsunami.
The data is the latest in a series of disappointing figures,
including July exports and output, that cast doubt over the
strength of Japan's expected recovery from its post-quake slump.
The report could put pressure on the government and the Bank
of Japan to act to ensure that the yen does not strengthen
further by intervening in the market and further easing monetary
policy.
The brisk pace at which Japanese companies restored supply
chains and production crippled by the March 11 disaster had
convinced economists that the world's third-largest economy will
resume growth this quarter, expanding at the fastest rate among
major developed nations.
Yet the latest statistics suggest the yen's recent strength,
concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis and fears that the
world economy could slip back into recession are beginning to
bite.
"Monthly data suggest the economy has already seen a
V-shaped recovery and is likely to see only flat growth or even
deceleration from the autumn and there is an emerging risk of a
contraction in the fourth quarter," said Taro Saito, senior
economist at NLI Research Institute.
Core machinery orders, a leading indicator for corporate
capital spending, fell 8.2 percent in July from the previous
month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday. That compared
with a median market forecast for a 4.1 percent decline and
follows a 7.7 percent rise in June.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 4.0
percent in June, much less than an 8.5 percent rise expected by
economists.
Separate data showed the current account surplus fell more
than expected in the year to July as exports weakened. A service
sector sentiment index also published on Thursday, fell for the
first time in five months in another sign that the yen's
strength and recession fears were sapping business confidence.
GLOBAL SLOWDOWN WEIGHS
"Uncertainty on overseas economies started to increase in
July, which may have prompted some corporations to rein in their
capital spending on lower expectations for business growth,"
said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance in Tokyo.
Sumco Corp , the world's No.2 supplier of silicon
wafers used to make chips, on Wednesday slashed its annual
operating profit forecast by 37 percent on weak PC demand and
slower-than-expected growth in smartphones and tablet PCs, and
said the fragile economy could make demand retreat further.
Adding to pressure on exporters, the yen has been attracting
safe-haven demand from investors unsettled by Europe's debt
crisis and the U.S. economic slowdown, even as Japan struggles
with its own debt burden and its new government faces a long
battle to gain consensus over how to fund its biggest rebuilding
effort since the years after the World War Two.
The currency stabilised in the past days below its record
highs hit in mid-August allowing the central bank to keep its
policy on hold on Wednesday after it eased in August.
The BOJ stuck to its view that the economy would resume
moderate growth from the next quarter, but highlighted risks
posed by the yen, and growing uncertainty about the health of
Europe's and U.S. economies.
Many economists still think the momentum of upswing in
output in the months after the quake will be enough to produce
robust overall growth in July-September after three quarters of
contraction.
But they have started questioning the assumption that
foreign demand and reconstruction spending will carry the
economy forward in the final quarter of this year and early in
2012.
"Full-fledged reconstruction demand is unlikely to emerge
throughout this year given the delay in the third supplementary
budget," NLI's Saito said.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's new government formed last
week is due to compile the main reconstruction budget in
mid-October at the earliest.
($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)
