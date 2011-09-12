(Adds BOJ minutes)
By Kaori Kaneko and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Sept 12 Big Japanese manufacturers turned
optimistic in the third quarter as output recovered swiftly
after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, but scaled back
forecasts for the months ahead due to the yen's strength and a
looming global slowdown, a Ministry of Finance survey showed.
The survey comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's quarterly
tankan poll due on Oct. 3, one of the central bank's key guides
in steering monetary policy.
"Three months ago, companies were overly pessimistic but
that pessimism has receded thanks to a quick recovery in supply
chains disrupted by the March earthquake," said Junko Nishioka,
chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.
"But the downward revision in large manufacturers' forecast
for October-December and a further slowdown expected for the
following quarter are clear evidence of the blow from the yen's
having appreciated beyond their assumptions.
"This suggests companies will be similarly cautious about
the outlook in the Bank of Japan's tankan survey due next month,
keeping pressure on the BOJ to keep an easy policy," Nishioka
said.
The index of sentiment at large manufacturers improved to
plus 10.3 in July-September from minus 23.3 in April-June, the
joint survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and
Social Research Institute showed on Monday.
Companies also notched up their capital spending forecasts
for the fiscal year to March 2012 to a 5.4 percent increase from
a 4.9 percent rise seen in the previous quarterly survey.
In another sign of improving business conditions, Japanese
wholesale prices that reflect input costs rose 2.6 percent in
the year to August, below the median forecast for a 2.7 percent
rise and down from July.
However, forecasts for the joint finance ministry survey's
sentiment index in the fourth quarter were scaled back to plus
13.6 from 17.4 in the last survey.
The March quake and tsunami, which wiped out whole
communities along Japan's northeastern coast and killed 20,000,
knocked the world's third biggest economy into its second
recession in three years.
Economists expect the economy to resume growing this quarter
after three consecutive quarters of contraction, but the outlook
further ahead appears increasingly dim due to the strong yen and
faltering global economic growth.
The BOJ eased monetary policy at its rate review on Aug. 4
because board members wanted to show the bank's determination to
head off various risks that lay ahead for the economy, minutes
of the meeting showed.
The central bank held off on loosening policy further at a
subsequent meeting in September, saving its scant ammunition for
later with the yen having stabilised after spiking to a record
high against the dollar on Aug. 19.
A Group of Seven meeting over the weekend offered little in
terms of coordinated action that could help to sustain economic
growth while much of the developed world grapples with excessive
government debt amassed during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Japan's business sentiment index measures the percentage of
firms that expect the business environment to improve from the
previous quarter minus the percentage that expect it to worsen.
