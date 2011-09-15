* Manufacturers' sentiment index +8 in Sept, non-manuf +3

* Manufacturers' mood in Dec seen up at +13, non-manuf +4

* Reuters poll closely correlated with BOJ tankan

* BOJ tankan may show big manuf sentiment index turning positive

* Dim outlook keeps up pressure on BOJ to ease further -analysts (Adds analyst quotes, details)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese manufacturing confidence improved for a fifth straight month in September but the pace of recovery slowed to a crawl, a Reuters poll showed, underlining the view that the economy's rapid rebound from the March earthquake may have run its course.

The monthly poll, closely correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey, also showed that non-manufacturers' sentiment gauge fell for the first time in three months, reflecting sluggish domestic demand.

The poll of 400 big firms, of which 257 responded, cast doubt on the prospects for further recovery in the world's No.3 economy, which is emerging from a recession triggered by the March 11 disaster.

A stubbornly strong yen and faltering global growth threaten to derail the export-reliant economy's recovery, while weak domestic demand and a delay in reconstruction spending further cloud the outlook.

The next BOJ survey due on Oct. 3 is expected to paint a similar picture -- moderate improvement in sentiment and doubts about the future -- keeping the central bank pressure to ease policy again to prop up the economy.

"Corporate sentiment has been improving with a recovery in supply chains which were damaged by the earthquake, but the improvement is coming to a pause due to caution about global slowdown and the yen's rise," said Harumi Taguchi, head of investment strategy at Cosmo Securities.

The Reuters Tankan survey for September showed the manufacturing sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, rose just two points from August to plus 8.

It marked the smallest gain since the index plunged by a record in April after the March disaster, as confidence weakened in sectors including chemicals, steel and exporters of cars and electronics, according to the survey taken from Aug. 26 to Sept. 12.

The index is seen improving further to plus 13 in December, though still below levels seen just before the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and deadly tsunami devastated the northeast coast and triggered a radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

The latest poll underlined concerns recently voiced by a BOJ policymaker and Standard & Poor's.

BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao said the economy may get less support than expected from overseas due to Europe's debt crisis and U.S. slowdown, while S&P cut its economic outlook, blaming in part slow government response to the March disaster.

"The anxiety about the future is likely to heighten through jitters in financial markets," said Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan.

"That, together with expectations about a prolonged deflation and low economic growth, keeps up pressure on the BOJ to do more."

In the Reuters Tankan, manufacturers expressed concern about weakening U.S. and European demand in addition to the yen's strength, which keeps trading near last month's all-time highs despite Tokyo's record 4.5 trillion yen-selling intervention on Aug. 4.

An electric machinery firm said: "The effects of the earthquake and stagnation in Europe and U.S. economies have cast a shadow over the electronics sector."

The index for non-manufacturers fell 4 points from August to plus 3, down for the first time in three months, as sentiment at all but transport and utility firms declined from the previous month. The index is seen edging up to plus 4 in December.

Japan's economy shrank in April-June at a faster pace than initially reported as companies held back on capital expenditure in the face of growing global uncertainty. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a strong rebound this quarter, but trimmed their fourth-quarter growth estimates. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Tomasz Janowski)