* Policy rate seen on hold, no easing steps

* BOJ seen sticking to Japan recovery view

* BOJ may warn of risks from Europe debt woes

* Policy decision expected 0330-0500 GMT

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Oct 7 The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Friday, holding off for now on tapping its depleted policy arsenal even as fears of a global recession and Europe's debt crisis cloud the outlook for the fragile economy.

Worries that Europe's debt woes may escalate into a global banking crisis have roiled global financial markets, keeping the central bank on edge and shaking its conviction that the economy will resume a recovery towards the year-end.

Still, the bank feels that risks to growth have not yet heightened enough for it to act again, after it eased in August to forestall any damage to the economy from the global slowdown and a strengthening yen.

"The BOJ may strengthen its warnings about risks from overseas growth. But I don't see it laying the groundwork for additional monetary easing just yet," said Junko Nishioka, chief Japan economist at RBS Securities.

"While the strong yen is a problem, the tankan showed that business sentiment is relatively good. The BOJ probably won't change its baseline view on the Japanese economy."

The central bank is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at a range of zero to 0.1 percent and forego a further policy easing via an increase in asset purchases from the current 50 trillion yen ($650 billion).

CLINGING TO RECOV VIEW

The BOJ may expand a 1 trillion-yen scheme set up after the March 11 earthquake that offers cheap loans to banks in the disaster-hit regions. The programme expires this month although more than half the amount remains untapped.

Japan is expected to have emerged from recession in the latest quarter as companies restore supply chains severed by the quake and after business sentiment turned positive in the quarter.

The IMF projects that Japan's economy will grow 2.3 percent in 2012, the fastest among advanced economies, partly on fiscal spending for reconstruction from the earthquake.

But slowing global growth and persistent yen rises have started to weigh on exports and factory output, casting doubt on whether Japan can rely much on overseas demand to boost its economy.

Tokyo share prices have tracked a slide in global stocks, as investors doubt whether European leaders are going far enough to stop the region's sovereign debt woes from sparking a full-blown banking crisis.

The BOJ may therefore not stand pat for too long. With the crisis in Europe clouding the outlook, several on the board are more pessimistic about the economy than others and thus willing to loosen policy sooner rather than later.

The central bank is seen sticking to its recovery view for now. But it will debate more in depth whether the scenario remains valid at another rate review on Oct. 27, when it issues new projections for growth until the year to March 2014.

A major overhaul in its projections may give the BOJ justification to ease policy again, particularly if there is more evidence that the economy is losing momentum or if the yen renews its spike against the dollar, analysts say.

In the semi-annual report, the BOJ may cut its economic forecasts and project that core consumer inflation will stay below the 1 percent threshold that it sees as desirable price growth until the year to March 2014.

Markets will scrutinise the BOJ's post-meeting statement and Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's comments at a news conference for clues on how the bank views risks to the economic outlook. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)