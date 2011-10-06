* Policy rate seen on hold, no easing steps
* BOJ seen sticking to Japan recovery view
* BOJ may warn of risks from Europe debt woes
* Policy decision expected 0330-0500 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 7 The Bank of Japan is expected to
keep monetary policy steady on Friday, holding off for now on
tapping its depleted policy arsenal even as fears of a global
recession and Europe's debt crisis cloud the outlook for the
fragile economy.
Worries that Europe's debt woes may escalate into a global
banking crisis have roiled global financial markets, keeping the
central bank on edge and shaking its conviction that the economy
will resume a recovery towards the year-end.
Still, the bank feels that risks to growth have not yet
heightened enough for it to act again, after it eased in August
to forestall any damage to the economy from the global slowdown
and a strengthening yen.
"The BOJ may strengthen its warnings about risks from
overseas growth. But I don't see it laying the groundwork for
additional monetary easing just yet," said Junko Nishioka, chief
Japan economist at RBS Securities.
"While the strong yen is a problem, the tankan showed that
business sentiment is relatively good. The BOJ probably won't
change its baseline view on the Japanese economy."
The central bank is widely expected to keep its policy rate
unchanged at a range of zero to 0.1 percent and forego a further
policy easing via an increase in asset purchases from the
current 50 trillion yen ($650 billion).
CLINGING TO RECOV VIEW
The BOJ may expand a 1 trillion-yen scheme set up after the
March 11 earthquake that offers cheap loans to banks in the
disaster-hit regions. The programme expires this month although
more than half the amount remains untapped.
Japan is expected to have emerged from recession in the
latest quarter as companies restore supply chains severed by the
quake and after business sentiment turned positive in the
quarter.
The IMF projects that Japan's economy will grow 2.3 percent
in 2012, the fastest among advanced economies, partly on fiscal
spending for reconstruction from the earthquake.
But slowing global growth and persistent yen rises have
started to weigh on exports and factory output, casting doubt on
whether Japan can rely much on overseas demand to boost its
economy.
Tokyo share prices have tracked a slide in global stocks, as
investors doubt whether European leaders are going far enough to
stop the region's sovereign debt woes from sparking a full-blown
banking crisis.
The BOJ may therefore not stand pat for too long. With the
crisis in Europe clouding the outlook, several on the board are
more pessimistic about the economy than others and thus willing
to loosen policy sooner rather than later.
The central bank is seen sticking to its recovery view for
now. But it will debate more in depth whether the scenario
remains valid at another rate review on Oct. 27, when it issues
new projections for growth until the year to March 2014.
A major overhaul in its projections may give the BOJ
justification to ease policy again, particularly if there is
more evidence that the economy is losing momentum or if the yen
renews its spike against the dollar, analysts say.
In the semi-annual report, the BOJ may cut its economic
forecasts and project that core consumer inflation will stay
below the 1 percent threshold that it sees as desirable price
growth until the year to March 2014.
Markets will scrutinise the BOJ's post-meeting statement and
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's comments at a news conference for
clues on how the bank views risks to the economic outlook.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph
Radford)