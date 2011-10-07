* Policy rate on hold, no easing steps
* BOJ sticks to recovery view, warns of global risks
* Shirakawa says need to focus on risks to Japan recovery
* BOJ seen cutting GDP forecast in semiannual report
* BOJ could ease policy in months ahead, analysts say
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Oct 7 The Bank of Japan governor warned
on Friday that the country's economic recovery faces increasing
threats from Europe's sovereign debt woes and a slowdown in
global growth, reflecting similar comments from other central
banks this week.
The warning by Masaaki Shirakawa suggests the central bank,
which left policy unchanged on Friday, is now less convinced
that Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery by the end
of 2011. That underlined expectations of further policy easing
in the months ahead.
The Bank of Japan has maintained the economy will recover
moderately, supported by reconstruction spending following the
March earthquake and tsunami that tipped it into recession and
the resilience of emerging markets. But it has also said it
stood ready to ease policy if risks increased.
"Global growth is slowing as a trend, mainly in advanced
economies. European growth is stalling as broadening debt woes
start to affect its economy via worsening business and household
sentiment," Shirakawa said in a news conference.
"We need to focus on downside risks to Japan's economy given
uncertainties in overseas developments and unstable currency and
other market moves," he said.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept its policy rate unchanged
in a range of zero to 0.1 percent and maintained the size of an
asset buying scheme at 15 trillion yen ($195 billion).
Worries that Europe's debt woes may escalate into a global
banking crisis have roiled global markets.
On Thursday, the Bank of England launched a second round of
quantitative easing. Central bank governor Mervyn King said the
euro zone crisis was severely straining financial markets.
On the same day, the European Central Bank threw a lifeline
to struggling banks with President Jean-Claude Trichet citing
"intensified" threats to the euro zone economy.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he stands ready
to take further steps if need be to support a U.S. economy he
described as "close to faltering."
"Uncertainty over Europe remains and there is a possibility
that more negative news will come out of the region," said
Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.
"I think there is still a 50 percent chance of additional easing
by the BOJ this year."
While holding off on easing policy, the BOJ extended by six
months a 1 trillion-yen scheme set up after the quake that
offers cheap loans to banks in the disaster-hit regions. The
programme expires this month although so far only 449 billion
has been used.
Shirakawa has maintained that the central bank is already
proceeding with powerful monetary policy easing. He fended off
lawmaker calls this week for more action, reminding them that
the BOJ had already done much to protect the economy when it
eased policy in August.
But he said on Friday the central bank needed to be on its
guard: "We need to carefully watch whether additional risks due
to increased global economic uncertainty will materialise and
lead to a slowdown of the (Japanese) economy."
That may be preparing the way for the BOJ to cut its
economic forecasts in a twice-yearly report on Oct. 27, when it
will also review policy, and so flag a delay in the recovery
from the March disaster.
LOW RATES
The BOJ will likely cut its GDP forecasts in the semi-annual
report, sources familiar with central bank thinking say, and
project that core consumer inflation will stay below the 1
percent threshold that it sees as desirable price growth until
the year to March 2014 -- signalling that it will keep interest
rates ultra-low until then.
A major overhaul in its projections may give the BOJ
justification to ease policy again, particularly if there is
more evidence that the economy is losing momentum or if the yen
rallies again against the dollar, analysts say.
"The BOJ is likely to downgrade its forecasts in the report
and may ease policy as early as in the next rate review," said
Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The BOJ loosened policy in August by boosting its asset
buying scheme, aiming to forestall potential risks to Japan's
economy such as the damage from a strong yen and slowing
overseas growth. It has stood pat since then.
Japan is expected to have emerged from recession in the
third quarter as companies restored supply chains severed by the
quake and after business sentiment turned positive in the
quarter.
But slowing global growth and the strength of the yen, which
hit a record high in August against the dollar, have started to
weigh on exports and factory output, casting doubt on how much
Japan can rely on overseas demand to boost its economy.
The BOJ may therefore act again before too long. With the
crisis in Europe clouding the outlook, several of its board
members are more pessimistic about the economy than others and
thus willing to loosen policy sooner rather than later.
