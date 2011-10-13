(Adds BOJ minutes, more details)

* Manufacturers' sentiment index +6 in Oct, non-manuf +1

* Manufacturers' mood in Jan seen down to +4, non-manuf +3

* Europe crisis, global slowdown, yen hurt corporate morale

* A few BOJ policymakers mentioned future easing-Sept minutes (Updates with BOJ minutes)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Oct 13 Japanese manufacturing sentiment worsened in October for the first time since the aftermath of the March earthquake and faltering global growth combined with a strong yen is expected to dampen it further, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly tankan corporate survey, added to growing evidence that the economy's quick rebound from the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March is losing momentum.

The central bank has kept its policy unchanged since it boosted its asset buying scheme in August, but has been flagging heightened risks stemming from Europe's sovereign debt woes and global economic slowdown.

"Many members said that the risk of the sovereign debt problems in Europe putting downward pressure on overseas economies, and consequently on Japan, was increasing," the central bank said in minutes of its Sept. 6-7 meeting released on Thursday.

Still, at its last meeting on Oct. 6-7,the BOJ stood by its view that the world's No. 3 economy will recover moderately, largely supported by rebuilding from the March disaster.

The bank has also predicted that car exports will keep rising as automakers restock depleted inventories overseas.

The Reuters poll showed automakers were most bullish, although recent heavy flooding in Thailand has clouded the outlook after Honda Motor Co and others reported damage to plants or supply snags.

The Reuters Tankan showed the manufacturing sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell two points from September to plus 6, the first drop since it plunged by a record in April after the March 11 disaster.

The index is seen sliding further to plus 4 in January, dragged down by sectors such as electric machinery and transport equipment.

"The pace of recovery has slowed down after a sharp rebound following the earthquake, with factory output and exports showing similar movement. Worries on global economy and a strong yen probably affected the confidence," said Tatsushi Shikano, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"I see the recovery trend has not changed at the moment. But if a deterioration in the business sentiment is to continue in the next few months, this view may be changed."

The survey is closely correlated with broad growth trends in the Japanese economy and the central bank uses it as a key gauge guiding its monetary policy.

The Reuters survey follows a surprisingly strong core machinery orders report for August, but Wednesday's data failed to dispel concerns about the economy's prospects.

SENSE OF CAUTION

Many analysts expect the BOJ to implement additional easing in coming months but there is no consensus on when and how as the yen has taken a respite from its record ascent in August and share prices have steadied.

The BOJ's latest tankan showed on Oct. 3 that Japanese big manufacturers' sentiment improved in the third quarter on the back of the post-disaster recovery, but that they were cautious about business in the months ahead.

That sense of caution was also apparent in the Reuters Tankan, taken from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. The poll covered 400 big companies, of which 250 responded.

In a sign that weak domestic demand is also weighing on the world's No.3 economy, service-sector firms' sentiment index fell for the second straight month to barely above zero, with their mood seen rising only slightly in the coming three months.

The index for non-manufacturers fell two points to plus 1, down for two months in a row, reflecting a slump among retailers. The index is expected to edge up to plus 3 in January.

The debt crisis in Europe has prompted heavy safe-haven flows into the yen, which rose to a record high of 75.94 against the dollar in mid-August, threatening Japan's export-led recovery. The dollar has been trading in a range between 76-78 yen since then .

Japan's economy has probably emerged from a recession triggered by the March disaster, but analysts expect a bigger slowdown in the final months this year than previously thought. (Additional reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)