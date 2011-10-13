(Adds BOJ minutes, more details)
* Manufacturers' sentiment index +6 in Oct, non-manuf +1
* Manufacturers' mood in Jan seen down to +4, non-manuf +3
* Europe crisis, global slowdown, yen hurt corporate morale
* A few BOJ policymakers mentioned future easing-Sept
minutes
(Updates with BOJ minutes)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japanese manufacturing sentiment
worsened in October for the first time since the aftermath of
the March earthquake and faltering global growth combined with a
strong yen is expected to dampen it further, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
The monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank
of Japan's closely watched quarterly tankan corporate survey,
added to growing evidence that the economy's quick rebound from
the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March is losing
momentum.
The central bank has kept its policy unchanged since it
boosted its asset buying scheme in August, but has been flagging
heightened risks stemming from Europe's sovereign debt woes and
global economic slowdown.
"Many members said that the risk of the sovereign debt
problems in Europe putting downward pressure on overseas
economies, and consequently on Japan, was increasing," the
central bank said in minutes of its Sept. 6-7 meeting released
on Thursday.
Still, at its last meeting on Oct. 6-7,the BOJ stood by
its view that the world's No. 3 economy will recover moderately,
largely supported by rebuilding from the March
disaster.
The bank has also predicted that car exports
will keep rising as automakers restock depleted inventories
overseas.
The Reuters poll showed automakers were most bullish,
although recent heavy flooding in Thailand has clouded the
outlook after Honda Motor Co and others reported
damage to plants or supply snags.
The Reuters Tankan showed the manufacturing sentiment index,
derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses
from optimistic ones, fell two points from September to plus 6,
the first drop since it plunged by a record in April after the
March 11 disaster.
The index is seen sliding further to plus 4 in January,
dragged down by sectors such as electric machinery and transport
equipment.
"The pace of recovery has slowed down after a sharp rebound
following the earthquake, with factory output and exports
showing similar movement. Worries on global economy and a strong
yen probably affected the confidence," said Tatsushi Shikano,
senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"I see the recovery trend has not changed at the moment. But
if a deterioration in the business sentiment is to continue in
the next few months, this view may be changed."
The survey is closely correlated with broad growth trends in
the Japanese economy and the central bank uses it as a key gauge
guiding its monetary policy.
The Reuters survey follows a surprisingly strong core
machinery orders report for August, but Wednesday's data failed
to dispel concerns about the economy's prospects.
SENSE OF CAUTION
Many analysts expect the BOJ to implement additional easing
in coming months but there is no consensus on when and how as
the yen has taken a respite from its record ascent in August and
share prices have steadied.
The BOJ's latest tankan showed on Oct. 3 that Japanese big
manufacturers' sentiment improved in the third quarter on the
back of the post-disaster recovery, but that they were cautious
about business in the months ahead.
That sense of caution was also apparent in the Reuters
Tankan, taken from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. The poll covered 400 big
companies, of which 250 responded.
In a sign that weak domestic demand is also weighing on the
world's No.3 economy, service-sector firms' sentiment index fell
for the second straight month to barely above zero, with their
mood seen rising only slightly in the coming three months.
The index for non-manufacturers fell two points to plus 1,
down for two months in a row, reflecting a slump among
retailers. The index is expected to edge up to plus 3 in
January.
The debt crisis in Europe has prompted heavy safe-haven
flows into the yen, which rose to a record high of 75.94 against
the dollar in mid-August, threatening Japan's export-led
recovery. The dollar has been trading in a range between 76-78
yen since then .
Japan's economy has probably emerged from a recession
triggered by the March disaster, but analysts expect a bigger
slowdown in the final months this year than previously thought.
(Additional reporting by Izumi Nakagawa and Kaori Kaneko;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)