(Adds finance minister on yen, analyst quotes, details)
* Exports up 2.4 pct yr/yr vs 1.0 pct forecast
* Finmin says recent yen rise speculative
* BOJ seen on hold this week if yen in check
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's exports rose at a faster
pace than expected in the year to September, suggesting that
resilience in exports is underpinning the economic recovery
despite a global slowdown and the strong yen.
Finance Ministry data published on Monday bodes well for the
Bank of Japan which has stuck to its forecast of a moderate
recovery, driven by the strength of emerging markets and
rebuilding from a devastating March earthquake and tsunami.
The central bank meets on Thursday and will probably cut its
economic forecasts because of slowing global growth, but keep
monetary policy unchanged unless European debt crisis talks
disappoint and trigger market upheaval.
"The pace of recovery in exports is clearly slowing, and I'm
not too optimistic about the outlook. The impact from slowing
global growth will be felt more strongly, as well as the effect
of yen rises," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-Ichi
Life Research Institute.
"The Bank of Japan will likely stand pat this week. If it
were to ease, it would be in response to sharp yen rises."
The yen's persistent strength against the dollar continues
to cloud the outlook for the world's No. 3 economy, which relies
on exports as its main growth engine.
The dollar fell as low as 75.78 yen on trading platform EBS
on Friday, surpassing its previous record low of 75.94
set in August and prompting a warning from Finance Minister Jun
Azumi that Tokyo was ready to act in the markets.
"The dollar/yen rate fell sharply, to between 75 and 76
yen, in a short time. This is an utterly speculative move and
not reflecting the economic fundamentals at all. This is
regrettable," Azumi told reporters.
"If this move becomes excessive, we have to take decisive
action. I have already instructed officials on Saturday to be
prepared to take action."
Exports rose 2.4 percent in September from a year earlier,
compared with a median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase, and
followed a 2.8 percent climb in the year to August.
Imports increased 12.1 percent in September, against a
forecast of a 12.6 percent rise.
The trade balance turned to a surplus of 300.4 billion yen
($3.95 billion) following the previous month's deficit. That
compared with a median forecast of a 198.8 billion yen surplus.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, edged up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, with
China taking in 2.7 percent more Japanese goods than a year ago
while exports to the United States were up 0.4 percent.
The Japanese economy probably rebounded in the third quarter
from the damage caused by the March 11 disaster but is expected
to slow to a crawl in the final quarter due to an intensifying
euro zone debt crisis that threatens to drag down the world
economy, according to a Reuters poll.
Euro zone leaders are striving to agree on new steps to
reduce Greece's debt, strengthen the capital of banks with
exposure to troubled euro zone sovereigns and leverage the euro
zone's rescue fund to stem contagion to bigger economies.
($1 = 76.130 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Edmund Klamann)