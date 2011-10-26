* BOJ likely to debate easing on Thursday -sources
* Finmin repeats warning that ready to act on yen
* Prospects dim for clear deal at EU crisis summit
* BOJ's JGB buying already huge - Shirakawa
(Adds Shirakawa, Azumi quotes)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 26 The Bank of Japan is likely to
debate easing monetary policy further at a meeting on Thursday
after the yen rose to a record high and doubts mounted over
whether Europe can forge a clear plan to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis, sources said.
If the central bank acts, it will likely expand its 50
trillion yen ($660 billion) asset-buying programme by around 5
trillion yen, sources familiar with the bank's thinking said.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, however, said the central
bank was already buying massive amounts of government bonds to
keep monetary conditions ultra-easy, countering views it was not
doing enough to support the economy and suggesting that an
easing on Thursday was hardly a done deal.
Japanese policymakers also continued their jawboning to keep
markets from pushing up the yen further, although Japan's
finance minister acknowledged that rallying G7 support for
coordinated intervention to weaken the yen would be tough.
"It would be very hard to forge a common interest and
conduct joint intervention," Finance Minister Jun Azumi told
Parliament on Wednesday.
"We have been saying that in light of Japan's current
economic situation, dollar/yen levels of 76 and 77 are
inappropriate," he said, signalling that any intervention to
stem sharp yen gains will be unilateral.
Japan's economy is recovering from the devastating March
earthquake and tsunami and the central bank has been counting on
fiscal spending on reconstruction and demand from emerging
markets to sustain the upturn.
But the yen's renewed climb to record highs against the
dollar are dimming Japan's economic outlook. The increase is
being driven largely by safe-haven demand amid concern that
Wednesday's European Union crisis summit will fail to produce a
decisive solution.
Many central bankers have hoped to save their limited policy
options for later, the sources told Reuters, but in light of the
latest market jitters the decision will be a close call. The BOJ
will scrutinise the outcome of Wednesday's summit of European
leaders, and its market fallout, in determining whether to act
now rather than later.
SPECULATORS WARNED
The BOJ last eased policy by boosting its asset buying pool
in August, acting in tandem with the finance ministry which
ordered Japan's biggest-ever single-day currency intervention,
selling more than 4.5 trillion yen.
The impact, however, proved short-lived and the yen crawled
back to trade close to its record highs.
This has been a source of deepening frustration for Japanese
officials, who argue that a yen rally is one problem too many
for a nation grappling with a nuclear crisis, a $250 billion
post-quake rebuilding effort and ballooning debt.
The yen's break to new peaks against the dollar last Friday
and again on Tuesday prompted warnings from Japanese authorities
that Tokyo was ready to step in to stem yen rises.
Azumi on Wednesday served dealers another warning after the
yen climbed to 75.73 to the dollar in New York the
previous day, saying he would not rule out any steps to curb
currency speculation and had instructed staff to be prepared for
all possible measures on foreign exchange.
He also hinted at possible concerted action with the central
bank.
"The BOJ shares our sense of crisis, so I'm sure they will
take appropriate steps when necessary," Azumi told reporters.
Expectations of BOJ easing pushed up Japanese government
bond prices, while caution over possible currency intervention
kept the yen hovering around 76.10 to the dollar in Tokyo.
But analysts doubt whether Tokyo is ready to sell yen at a
big enough size to turn the tide.
"Intervention is possible if dollar/yen falls to a new
post-war low, but it would be a small amount of money," said
Junya Tanase, chief strategist at JPMorgan Chase in Tokyo.
"Japan isn't that willing to conduct intervention because of
agreements with the G7. The comments officials are making today
are more verbal intervention and may not have much meaning for
Japan's currency policy."
The prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro
zone debt crisis this week appear dim, with deep disagreement
remaining on critical elements, including how to give the
region's bailout fund greater firepower.
Investors fear that without a clear solution, the sovereign
debt crisis engulfing highly indebted nations of the euro zone
periphery could trigger a banking crisis and a credit crunch
similar to what followed the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
Since September 2010, Japan has intervened twice on its own
and once jointly with other G7 rich nations to weaken the yen.
But the effects of intervention have proved fleeting in the face
of steady demand from nervous investors seeking highly liquid
and relatively safe assets such as Japanese government bonds.
($1 = 75.770 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Stanley White, Rie Ishiguro and
Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Tomasz Janowski and Leika Kihara;
Editing by Edmund Klamann and Matt Driskill)