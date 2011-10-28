* Sept output down 4.0 pct vs -2.1 pct forecast

* Manufacturers expect Oct output +2.3 pct, Nov output +1.8 pct

* Global economy, strong yen cloud outlook for Japan's output

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Oct 28 Japanese factory output fell more than expected in September in a sign the economy's recovery from a devastating March earthquake is tailing off in the face of a global economic slowdown, the strong yen and Europe's debt woes.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise in October and November, but the government said output has now stabilised after recovering to pre-quake levels.

The world's third-largest economy has been on the mend since the March 11 disaster and September's fall marks the first post-quake decline in output.

Industrial output fell 4.0 percent, nearly twice as much as a median market forecast for a 2.1 percent decline, and followed a 0.6 percent rise in August, data showed on Friday.

Energy costs pushed up core consumer prices in September, but a narrower measure showed that costs continued to decline as falling wages and worries about the global economy threaten to dampen consumption. Separate data showed that household spending fell in September from a year earlier, for a seventh consecutive monthly fall.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday eased monetary policy for the second time in three months by boosting its government bond purchases, citing threats to recovery posed by the strengthening yen, Europe's debt debacle and slackening global growth.

It may have to ease policy even further if a plan to staunch the euro zone sovereign debt crisis agreed this week fails to produce lasting results.

"Overall, this looks weak. Companies are forecasting gains in production in the future, but there is a chance that production could undershoot these forecasts as that has happened in the past few months," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, Tokyo.

"It is clear that the government and the BOJ are worried about the yen and overseas economies, so there is a chance of intervention or additional easing."?

STRONG YEN

Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated on Friday his warnings that the authorities were prepared to step into currency markets if needed as the yen hovered near a record high around 75.90 to the dollar.

"Currencies should reflect economic fundamentals. We are very worried about speculative moves and will take decisive measures when necessary," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Manufacturers predict that output will rise 2.3 percent in October and 1.8 percent in November.

Japan's core consumer prices inched up 0.2 percent in September from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.4 percent in the same period.

Output has rebounded sharply from a deep slump caused by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as companies quickly mended broken supply chains and damaged factories. Although the pace of recovery has slowed down, production nearly reached pre-quake levels in August.

Friday's data follow greater-than-expected growth in Japan's exports in September, which attested to the economy's resilience in the face of the global slowdown and the yen's strength.

Japan's economy is believed to have bounced back from a post-quake recession in July-September but the upturn is expected to slow markedly in the current quarter.

The central bank on Thursday cut its economic forecasts because of slowing global growth, but still predicts moderate economic recovery in the next two years, underpinned by reconstruction spending at home and the resilience of emerging economies overseas. (Writing by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)