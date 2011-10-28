* Sept output down 4.0 pct vs -2.1 pct forecast
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 28 Japanese factory output fell more
than expected in September in a sign the economy's recovery from
a devastating March earthquake is tailing off in the face of a
global economic slowdown, the strong yen and Europe's debt woes.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to rise in October and November, but the
government said output has now stabilised after recovering to
pre-quake levels.
The world's third-largest economy has been on the mend since
the March 11 disaster and September's fall marks the first
post-quake decline in output.
Industrial output fell 4.0 percent, nearly twice
as much as a median market forecast for a 2.1 percent decline,
and followed a 0.6 percent rise in August, data showed on
Friday.
Energy costs pushed up core consumer prices in September,
but a narrower measure showed that costs continued to decline as
falling wages and worries about the global economy threaten to
dampen consumption. Separate data showed that household spending
fell in September from a year earlier, for a seventh consecutive
monthly fall.
The Bank of Japan on Thursday eased monetary policy for the
second time in three months by boosting its government bond
purchases, citing threats to recovery posed by the strengthening
yen, Europe's debt debacle and slackening global growth.
It may have to ease policy even further if a plan to staunch
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis agreed this week fails to
produce lasting results.
"Overall, this looks weak. Companies are forecasting gains
in production in the future, but there is a chance that
production could undershoot these forecasts as that has happened
in the past few months," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed
income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities,
Tokyo.
"It is clear that the government and the BOJ are worried
about the yen and overseas economies, so there is a chance of
intervention or additional easing."?
STRONG YEN
Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated on Friday his warnings
that the authorities were prepared to step into currency markets
if needed as the yen hovered near a record high around 75.90 to
the dollar.
"Currencies should reflect economic fundamentals. We are
very worried about speculative moves and will take decisive
measures when necessary," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet
meeting.
Manufacturers predict that output will rise 2.3 percent in
October and 1.8 percent in November.
Japan's core consumer prices inched up 0.2 percent in
September from a year earlier, matching a median market
forecast.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.4 percent in the same period.
Output has rebounded sharply from a deep slump caused by the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami as companies quickly mended
broken supply chains and damaged factories. Although the pace of
recovery has slowed down, production nearly reached pre-quake
levels in August.
Friday's data follow greater-than-expected growth in Japan's
exports in September, which attested to the economy's resilience
in the face of the global slowdown and the yen's strength.
Japan's economy is believed to have bounced back from a
post-quake recession in July-September but the upturn is
expected to slow markedly in the current quarter.
The central bank on Thursday cut its economic forecasts
because of slowing global growth, but still predicts moderate
economic recovery in the next two years, underpinned by
reconstruction spending at home and the resilience of emerging
economies overseas.
