TOKYO Oct 27 The Bank of Japan is likely to
debate easing monetary policy further at a meeting on Thursday
as the yen's recent ascent to record highs and uncertainty on
whether Europe can map out details on tackling its debt crisis
cloud the outlook.
If the central bank acts, it will likely expand
its 50 trillion yen ($658 billion) asset-buying programme by
around 5 trillion yen or 10 trillion yen, sources familiar with
the bank's thinking have said.
The yen slid and U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday
on news that euro zone leaders plan to boost the power of the
region's bailout fund, offering some relief to Japanese central
bankers gathering for the one-day rate review.
But with market jitters over Europe's debt crisis
likely to persist, the central bank will be under pressure to
take action to ease the pressure on Japan's economy that is just
recovering from the devastating March earthquake and tsunami.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated his warning
that Tokyo is ready to take decisive action against speculative
yen rises, and expressed hope that the BOJ will work with the
government to support the economy.
"We stand ready to take firm measures on
currencies if necessary. I want to monitor moves during trading
in Tokyo today," Azumi told reporters on Thursday.
"(BOJ Governor Masaaki) Shirakawa must be fully aware of the
current situation and I trust him. I expect discussions (at the
board meeting) to be very positive. We want to work together
with the BOJ to overcome the current situation," Azumi said.
The yen stood at 76.20 to the dollar in early
Tokyo, only slightly off the record high of 75.709 set on
Wednesday, keeping alive the threat of intervention by Japanese
authorities who have repeatedly warned markets against pushing
up the currency further.
But analysts doubt whether Tokyo is ready to sell huge
enough amounts of yen to turn the tide.
"Japan isn't that willing to conduct intervention because of
agreements with the G7," said Junya Tanase, chief strategist at
JPMorgan Chase in Tokyo.
Japan's economy is recovering from the March earthquake and
the BOJ has been counting on fiscal spending on reconstruction
and demand from emerging markets to sustain the upturn.
CLOSE CALL
Many central bankers have been hoping to save their limited
policy options for later, the sources have told Reuters, but in
light of the latest market worries the decision will be a close
call.
The BOJ's Shirakawa said on Wednesday that the bank was
already buying massive amounts of government bonds to keep
monetary conditions ultra-easy, countering views it was not
doing enough to support the economy and suggesting that an
easing on Thursday was hardly a done deal.
But some on the board have been more pessimistic about the
outlook, given growing signs that Europe's debt crisis is
starting to hurt emerging Asia -- Japan's key export market.
The pessimists may get their way given the yen's renewed
rise to record highs since last week and doubts that European
leaders will calm markets with a plan to rein in the region's
debt crisis in time to avoid a global credit crunch.
The BOJ will also issue a twice yearly outlook report, where
it is expected to cut its economic forecasts on slowing global
growth and to project that core consumer inflation will be stuck
near zero until early 2014.
While the central bank is expected to stick to its view that
Japan's economy is headed toward a moderate recovery, it will
stress heightening risks from abroad and from market moves --
notably the strong yen.
The BOJ last eased policy by boosting its asset buying pool
in August, acting in tandem with the finance ministry which
ordered Japan's biggest-ever single-day currency intervention,
selling more than 4.5 trillion yen.
The impact, however, proved short-lived and the yen crawled
back to trade close to its record highs.
This has been a source of deepening frustration for Japanese
officials, who argue that a yen rally is one problem too many
for a nation grappling with a nuclear crisis, a $250 billion
post-quake rebuilding effort and ballooning debt.
Since September 2010, Japan has intervened twice on its own
and once jointly with other G7 rich nations to weaken the yen.
But the effects of intervention have proved fleeting in the face
of steady demand from nervous investors seeking highly liquid
and relatively safe assets such as Japanese government bonds.
($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski and Joseph Radford)