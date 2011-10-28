* Sept output falls 4.0 pct vs 2.1 pct decline forecast
* Manufacturers expect Oct output +2.3 pct, Nov +1.8 pct
* Global slowdown, strong yen, Thai floods cloud outlook
* Govt cuts output assessment to say it is flat
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 28 Japanese factory output fell in
September for the first time since the devastating March
earthquake, a sign the economy's recovery from the disaster is
tailing off in the face of slowing global growth, the strong yen
and Europe's lingering debt woes.
The 4.0 percent September decline was bigger than expected
and the impact of Thailand's floods on some industries may add
to the output woes and push the world's third-biggest economy
into a fresh soft patch, some analysts say.
Japan's economy had been emerging from a recession triggered
by the March disaster as companies restored supply chains
damaged in the quake. Manufacturers surveyed by the government
expect output to rise in October and November.
But some analysts say the yen's gains, a weak global economy
and the Thai floods may mean the forecasts are too optimistic.
"Having rebounded following the March disaster, factory
output is likely to stall until the year-end as overseas demand
weakens," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda
Life Insurance.
"There is the possibility that manufacturers' forecasts for
October and November will be downgraded as overseas economies
including emerging nations are slowing down, which could weigh
on Japan's exports in the October-December quarter."
September's fall in industrial output was nearly double a
median market forecast for a 2.1 percent decline and followed a
0.6 percent rise in August, data by the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry showed on Friday.
It was the first post-quake decline and -- excluding the
15.5 percent slump in March caused by the disaster -- was the
biggest fall since February 2009, when the financial crisis
triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers hit global demand.
A fall in general machinery output, such as chip production
equipment, was a major contributor to the fall, reflecting not
only weaker demand growth from overseas but the impact of the
strong yen on Japan's export competitiveness, analysts said.
MORE RISKS AHEAD
The ministry cut its assessment on industrial output to say
it was flat as manufacturers it surveyed expect production to
rise just 2.3 percent in October and 1.8 percent in November,
barely enough to offset the steep decline in September.
The forecasts do not take into account the effect of output
disruptions caused by the severe flood in Thailand as they were
made before it happened, a ministry official told a briefing.
Several Japanese companies with operations in Thailand have
been impacted by the floods, with many forced to shut down
factories. Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it would
suspend Thai production for a fourth week and reduce output as
far afield as North America and South Africa.
The Japanese output data underscores the Bank of Japan's
view that the yen's strength and slackening global growth are
threatening recovery, which led it to ease monetary policy for
the second time in three months on Thursday.
It may have to boost monetary stimulus again, possibly in
tandem with currency intervention by the finance ministry, if
the yen's rise persists or a plan to staunch the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis agreed this week fails to produce lasting
results.
"Companies are forecasting gains in production in the
future, but there is a chance that production could undershoot
these forecasts as that has happened in the past few months,"
said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"It is clear that the government and the BOJ are worried
about the yen and overseas economies, so there is a chance of
intervention or additional easing."
Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated his warning that Tokyo
was prepared to step into currency markets if needed, as the yen
hovered near a record high around 75.90 to the dollar .
"Currencies should reflect economic fundamentals. We are
very worried about speculative moves and will take decisive
measures when necessary," Azumi told reporters on Friday.
Other data also pointed to mounting risks to the recovery.
Energy costs pushed up core consumer prices in September,
but a narrower measure showed that costs continued to decline as
falling wages and worries about the global economy threaten to
dampen consumption. Separate data showed that household spending
fell in September from a year earlier, for a seventh consecutive
monthly decline.
The BOJ on Thursday cut its economic forecasts because of
slowing global growth, but still predicts a moderate economic
recovery in the next two years, underpinned by reconstruction
spending at home and the resilience of emerging economies.
That is largely in line with a Reuters poll, which forecast
this month that Japan's economy would grow 0.2 percent in the
fiscal year through next March and 2.2 percent in the following
year.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Neil Fullick)