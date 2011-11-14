* Q3 1.5 pct q/q GDP growth matches forecast
* Private consumption stronger than expected
* Exports contribute to growth first time in 5 quarters
* Analysts now see slowdown, public spending critical for
growth
(Adds economics minister's quotes)
By Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's economy rebounded
from an earthquake-triggered recession in the third quarter by
expanding 1.5 percent, a pace that is likely to slow down though
as a strong yen and weak global growth darken the outlook.
The growth -- the fastest among major industrial nations --
was fuelled by robust exports and consumption after companies
restored supply chains wrecked by the March earthquake and
tsunami, bringing output and overseas sales to pre-disaster
levels.
On an annualised basis, the economy expanded 6.0 percent.
The growth figures were in line with market expectations and
came after three straight quarters of contraction.
But just as the world's third-biggest economy has emerged
from recession it faces new headwinds from the euro zone debt
crisis, a fresh shock to supply chains from the Thai floods and
the strong yen, which has blazed a trail of successive record
highs against the dollar.
"The situation surrounding Japan's economy is increasingly
severe due to weakening global economic recovery, effects of
Thai floods and rapid yen rises," Economics Minister Motohisa
Furukawa told reporters.
"We'll continue to watch risks to the economy."
With the economic bounce tailing off, the onus is now on
public spending in the nation's biggest rebuilding effort since
World War Two to sustain the recovery.
A 12.1 trillion yen ($157 billion) supplementary budget is
now in parliament and the government hopes it will be passed by
the end of this month.
Much longer term, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's
government hopes a U.S.-led effort to forge an Asia Pacific
free-trade pact will help lift the country's economic growth,
which has largely stagnated since a property bubble burst in the
late 1980s.
SLOWDOWN AHEAD
Economists polled by Reuters earlier this month saw Japan's
economic growth slowing down to 0.5 percent this quarter.
Some said the economy may even shrink again as floods in
Thailand -- a major production base for Japanese manufacturers
-- disrupt production and as emerging economies cool.
"Looking further ahead, public works spending is likely to
start rising as reconstruction work gathers pace and this will
contribute to GDP," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at
Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.
"However, external demand isn't likely to contribute much to
Japan's growth in the future due to Europe's problems."
Net exports contributed 0.4 percentage point to GDP growth
in the third quarter, the first positive contribution in five
quarters, thanks to companies' rebuilding efforts following the
earthquake and tsunami.
Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of
economic activity, grew a stronger-than-expected 1.0 percent,
lifted by a pick up in automobile sales as supply bottlenecks
eased.
Corporate capital spending was up 1.1 percent in line with
forecast.
While reconstruction after the disaster is expected to
support economic growth, the corporate mood is less optimistic.
A Reuters Tankan survey and machinery orders data last week
showed companies were pessimistic about the outlook for the
coming months.
Manufacturers forecast that core machinery orders would fall
in the fourth quarter after three straight quarter of rises.
A Reuters Tankan survey, which mirrors the Bank of Japan's
tankan report, showed sentiment worsened in November for the
second straight month and companies were pessimistic about the
outlook for the next three months.
One factor weighing on corporate sentiment is the strength
of the yen, which hit a record high against the dollar of 75.31
late in October prompting authorities to intervene in markets to
sell the currency.
Several car makers and electronics firms have warned they
might be forced to move more production abroad to cope with the
currency.
Japanese authorities sold an estimated record 7.7 trillion
yen ($100 billion) in the intervention and the Bank of Japan
eased monetary policy last month, steps that have had only a
short-lived impact.
The central bank meets again on Nov. 15-16 and is expected
to leave policy unchanged this time, saving up its increasingly
limited policy arsenal in case Europe's debt crisis turns into a
global shock similar to that sparked by Lehman Brothers'
collapse in 2008.
"Some people think the BOJ can weaken the yen with
aggressive monetary easing, but I think this is a dream. It
didn't happen when the BOJ did it before, so I see no reason why
it would happen now," said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.
Japan told its APEC partners this weekend that it was ready
to join talks on efforts to forge an Asia-Pacific trade pact.
"As a trading country that has build its prosperity of
today, we must take advantage of growth in the Asia-Pacific
region," Noda said in Tokyo before leaving for the summit in
Hawaii.
The Asia-Pacific leaders hope the pact will help boost
growth and shield their economies in the future from economic
shocks, such as the euro zone debt crisis.
($1=77.1 yen)
(Additional reporting by Stanley White, Kaori Kaneko and Lisa
Twaronite; Writing by Rie Ishiguro and Tomasz Janowski; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs and Neil Fullick)