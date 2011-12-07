* Manufacturers' sentiment index -5 in Dec, non-manuf +6

* Manufacturing mood in March seen -4, non-manuf +6

* Global slowdown, yen, Thai floods hurt manufacturers

* BOJ's Ishida warns Europe fallout spreading globally

* BOJ tankan likely to show worsening manuf mood -analysts (Wraps survey, BOJ board member speech)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara

TOKYO/SHIZUOKA, Japan, Dec 7 Japan's manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in six months as Europe's debt crisis and worsening global growth prospects hurt business sentiment, boding ill for the nation's economic recovery following the March earthquake.

The Reuters Tankan showed that the December manufacturers' sentiment index tumbled 6 points from November to minus 5, meaning pessimists outnumber optimists. It was the third straight month of decline.

Highlighting mounting worries about the business outlook, a majority of Japanese big firms polled by Reuters expect the global economy to stagnate in the first half of 2012, with many seeing no end to the euro-zone debt crisis in the near future.

Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida repeated on Wednesday the central bank's warnings that Japan will not be spared the pain if Europe's problems spill over into emerging economies, Japan's key export markets, while safe-haven demand keeps the yen strong.

European leaders are striving to forge an agreement at a summit on Friday to enforce fiscal discipline, and France and Germany want to change EU rules to impose penalties on states that exceed deficit targets to rein in the region's debt crisis.

The region's efforts so far have done little to ease concerns among Japanese manufacturers at the heart of the export-reliant economy.

Other than euro-zone debt woes, they are struggling to cope with prolonged yen strength, a global economic slowdown and floods in Thailand that have hit major manufacturers.

"Orders from within and outside Japan are declining due to the worsening of the European and U.S. economies as well as monetary tightening in China," one machinery firm said in the monthly Reuters Tankan survey, which is highly correlated with the quarterly BOJ tankan survey due out Dec. 15.

A poll of 400 big firms, of which roughly 250 responded, taken alongside the Reuters Tankan from Nov. 17 to Dec 2. showed 71 percent anticipate European economies will slide into a recession in the first half of 2012.

Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the devastating earthquake in March but is expected to slow sharply this quarter as the outlook is clouded by a stubbornly strong yen and slowing global demand for its goods.

Japanese authorities spent a record 9 trillion yen ($115.74 billion) buying currencies in its biggest-ever single-day intervention on Oct. 31 and more low-volume follow-up buying, boosting the nation's reserves to a new high of $1.3 trillion. [ID: nL3E7N7019]

Yet the yen, now trading around 77.70 to the dollar, remains much stronger than the 85 yen level where the surveyed companies would like to see it.

UNDER PRESSURE

The Reuters Tankan suggests the BOJ's December survey will also turn out gloomy, keeping the central bank under pressure to ease policy again to sustain recovery before some $155 billion in reconstruction spending trickles into the economy.

The Reuters Tankan index is derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones. A minus figure shows most are pessimistic, a plus figure that most are optimistic.

The index is expected to stay negative three months ahead, at minus 4, though some economists found consolation in the reading for the non-manufacturing sector, which improved to plus 6 points from plus 3.

"I don't expect sentiment to continue to worsen as Japan has a budget to rebuild the northeast coast. Materials makers may eventually rebound. Manufacturers will also recover, but it will take a little more time," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"The BOJ doesn't need to ease policy right away. But there is a risk that sentiment among manufacturers won't improve as quickly."

BOJ policymaker Ishida offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy but stressed various uncertainties surrounding the bank's forecast of a moderate economic recovery, with developments in Europe posing the biggest near-term risk.

"For now, there is no other way but for European policymakers to share a common understanding of the problem and work together toward a solution," Ishida said.

"If their stance and measures they come up with gain market trust, they can at least prevent the problem from spreading and worsening further."

In a sign that rebuilding of Japan's northeast wrecked by the March 11 tsunami is underpinning domestic demand, sentiment among non-manufacturers improved for the second straight month and the index is expected to hold steady over the next three months, led by gains in sectors including real estate and construction, wholesalers and utilities.

The BOJ's September tankan showed on Oct. 3 that big manufacturers' sentiment turned positive in the third quarter on the back of the post-disaster recovery, but that companies were cautious about business in the months ahead.

The central bank holds this year's last scheduled policy-setting meeting on Dec. 20-21. It has signalled its readiness to ease again if its scenario of a moderate recovery comes under threat. ($1=77.95 yen) (Additional reporting by Izumi Nakagawa, Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Radford)