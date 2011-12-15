* Big manufacturers' Dec sentiment index -4 vs -2 forecast

* Big firms' FY2011/12 capex plan +1.4 pct vs +2.5 pct fcst

* Big manufacturers see record high yen level for FY2011/12

* Service sector mood improves on solid domestic demand (Adds details)

By Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Dec 15 Big Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic this quarter, the central bank's tankan survey showed, a sign the stubbornly strong yen, Europe's debt crisis and slowing global growth were taking their toll on the export-reliant economy.

The survey's headline index undershot expectations, keeping pressure on the Bank of Japan to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, but the disappointment was not big enough to spur the central bank into offering additional monetary stimulus at its rate review next week, analysts said.

The sentiment index for big manufacturers worsened to minus 4 from plus 2 three months ago, indicating pessimists outnumber optimists. The reading, which reflects broad growth trends in the economy and serves as one of the BOJ's key policy gauges, was worse than a median estimate of minus 2.

The outlook also worsened, with big manufacturers expecting business conditions to deteriorate three months ahead with the outlook index for March next year at minus 5, the closely watched survey showed on Thursday.

"Europe's debt crisis, the yen's rise and the Thai floods dealt a blow to manufacturing sentiment. Companies are cautious about risks from Europe's problems and a strong yen in the coming months, and these factors are weighing on their capital spending," said Tatsushi Shikano, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFG Morgan Stanley Securities.

"That said, I expect the world economy to resume picking up next year once Europe's sovereign debt crisis subsides. The Bank of Japan must be very cautious about its outlook but it is likely to stand pat on monetary policy for the time being unless a sudden spike in the yen triggers a plunge in share prices."

Big manufacturers revised their currency forecasts to project the strongest yen level on record, in a sign they are now beginning to factor in persistent yen rises in their earnings outlooks.

Preview of BOJ's next policy review

Service-sector firms, less affected by the overseas slowdown and yen rises, fared somewhat better with their sentiment index improving 3 points to plus 4 in December, although they expect business conditions to worsen three months ahead.

The survey paints a mixed picture of the economy, highlighting the disparity between big exporters directly feeling the pain from the global slowdown, and retailers and construction firms benefitting from solid private consumption and spending for post-quake reconstruction.

STRONG YEN

Japan's economy has rebounded from a recession triggered by the March earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow sharply this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring supply chains and production facilities tails off.

Big firms cut their capital expenditure plans for the year to next March to a 1.4 percent increase from a 3.0 percent gain projected in the previous survey in September, and also less than a median forecast for a 2.5 percent increase, the tankan showed.

The BOJ is sticking to the view that Japan is headed for a moderate recovery but has said exports and factory output will stagnate for the time being due to slowing global growth and the dampening impact of the strong yen on overseas sales.

Big manufacturers expect the yen to average 79.02 to the dollar in the fiscal year to March 2012, up from 81.15 yen projected three months ago and the strongest yen level since comparable data became available in 1996. The latest forecast is close to current dollar/yen levels of around 78.

Japan intervened in the currency market and eased monetary policy in October to ease the pain from sharp yen rises on the export dependent economy.

The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but has expressed increasing concern over the fallout from Europe's debt crisis. Still, it is likely to hold monetary policy steady next week unless Europe's debt crisis triggers a global market shock.

Among big manufacturers, electric machinery makers' sentiment worsened sharply as slumping global sales forced them to trim inventory. In contrast, automakers' sentiment improved for the second straight quarter as they made steady progress rebuilding supply chains hit by the March earthquake and restoring depleted inventory.

The tankan indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading in the diffusion index indicates pessimists outnumber optimists. The survey was taken from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Edwina Gibbs)