* Policy rate unchanged at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ holds off on boosting asset buying
* BOJ says pickup in economic activity pausing
* Shirakawa to brief press; comments likely after 0715 GMT
(Adds analyst quote, detail)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 21 The Bank of Japan kept
monetary settings unchanged on Wednesday but offered a bleaker
view on the economy than last month on mounting evidence of the
pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and
Japan's recovery prospects.
Slowing exports, worsening business sentiment and soft
capital spending are challenging the central bank's view that
the world's third-largest economy will recover early next year.
In a sign of the growing damage from the global slowdown,
Japan's exports fell at their fastest annual pace in six months
in November with shipments to Asia declining on weak demand for
semiconductor chips and digital cameras.
The BOJ held off on offering additional monetary stimulus,
as widely expected, but cut its economic assessment to say that
the pickup in economic activity was pausing due to the effect of
slowing overseas growth and the yen's strength.
It also revised down its view on export and output growth to
say it is flattening, and sounded slightly more gloomy on the
outlook, warning that the economy will resume recovery only
after a brief period of stagnation.
"Japan's economy will remain more or less flat for the time
being" before resuming a moderate recovery, the central bank
said in a statement announcing the policy decision.
MORE EASING SOON?
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
March earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow sharply
this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring
supply chains and production facilities tails off.
Many in the bank are counting on support for growth from
fiscal spending for reconstruction from the March disaster, but
that may not be enough to offset weakening overseas demand.
"The bleaker economic assessment is no surprise given
slumping exports that show weakness not only in Europe but Asia
as well. The BOJ's longer-term forecast of a moderate recovery
is subject to scepticism," said Masamichi Adachi, senior
economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan.
Analysts say the BOJ may ease policy again by March next
year with the most likely trigger a renewed spike in the yen or
market turmoil caused by Europe's crisis.
"We expect the BOJ to implement additional easing steps in
January-March as there is a chance the yen will appreciate
further during that period," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief
economist at Nomura Securities.
"Another trigger could be a credit rating downgrade for
European sovereign debt. If that happens and causes financial
market turmoil, coordinated monetary easing with U.S. and
European central banks could be a possibility."
Central banks are flooding markets with liquidity as markets
remain on edge about Europe's ability to put a floor under a
bond market selloff that is pushing borrowing costs for
countries such as Italy and Spain towards unsustainable levels.
The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates near zero until
mid-2013 and the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low
this month, as the fallout from Europe's debt crisis stoked
fears of a global economic slump.
The BOJ, too, has kept rates virtually at zero and eased
policy in October by topping up its asset buying scheme to ease
the pain from sharp yen rises on the export-reliant economy.
It stood pat since then but has expressed its readiness to
inject huge amounts of liquidity in market operations and loosen
monetary policy to fend off any contagion from Europe as it sees
a global credit crunch as a real potential risk.
(Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro, Kaori Kaneko and
Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris
Gallagher)