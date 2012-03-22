* Feb exports -2.7 pct y/y vs -6.4 pct forecast
* Trade surplus 32.9 bln yen vs 120 bln yen deficit forecast
* Manufacturers turn optimistic in March - Reuters Tankan
* Manufacturer sentiment index +2 in March, non-manuf +5
By Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's exports fell in February
at a slower pace than the previous month, unexpectedly bringing
the trade balance to its first surplus in five months in a sign
that a pick-up in external demand will help the economy recover
in coming months.
In a further sign of encouragement, manufacturers turned
optimistic about their business conditions in March for the
first time in four months thanks to improving views on the world
economy and the yen's retreat from record highs, a Reuters
monthly poll showed.
Japan's exports fell 2.7 percent in February from a year
earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, smaller
than economists' median forecast of a 6.4 percent annual decline
and following a 9.3 percent drop in the year to January.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 32.9 billion yen
($393 million), the first surplus in five months, compared with
the median market estimate for a 120 billion yen deficit. The
country posted its biggest ever trade deficit of 1.475 trillion
yen in January.
Japan is likely to slip back into a trade deficit in coming
months as it imports more fossil fuels to offset declining use
of nuclear power, but improving exports and corporate sentiment
could take pressure off the Bank of Japan to ease monetary
policy.
"Japan's economy should be able to recover as overseas
economies stabilise and as we rebuild from the earthquake.
Export competitiveness is improving, so this takes some pressure
off the central bank," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Still, we're likely to see trade deficits in the future as
we have to import more energy due to the declining use of
nuclear power."
The dollar fell about 30 pips to an intraday low near 83.14
yen after the surprise trade surplus.
Imports rose 9.2 percent in February from a year earlier,
against a forecast for an 8.4 percent increase.
This quarter, Japan's economy is expected to recover from a
mild contraction late last year, helped by a retreat from record
high yen levels, a strengthening U.S. economy and as
expectations mount for a boost from reconstruction efforts after
last year's earthquake.
Providing comfort to Japan's export-reliant corporate
sector, the yen has slumped to an 11-month low against the
dollar in the wake of a surprise easing by the Bank of Japan
last month.
The BOJ last month expanded its asset buying scheme by 10
trillion yen and set a 1 percent inflation goal. It stood pat
this month, overruling a lone proposal for more stimulus and
disappointing some in markets.
Japan logged its first annual trade deficit in 2011 in 31
years in the aftermath of the March earthquake that broke supply
chains and sent fuel imports surging as nuclear power plants
were idled.
January's record trade deficit for a month came as the yen's
strength and a global slowdown hurt external demand.
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by
Richard Pullin)