* July core machinery orders +4.6 pct vs forecast +1.5 pct
* Reconstruction supports capital spending
* Global slowdown, weak exports, strong yen cloud outlook
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's core machinery orders
beat expectations and rose for a second straight month in July
in a sign that rebuilding in the quake-ravaged northeast
underpins capital spending, but Europe's debt crisis and slowing
Chinese and U.S. economies cloud the outlook.
The data - used to gauge the strength of capital spending, a
key driver of growth - offers some solace to policymakers under
pressure to implement new policy responses in the wake of
several weak indicators from the world's third-largest economy.
The 4.6 percent rise in core orders, which excludes those of
ships and power utilities, well-exceeded a 1.5 percent rise
expected by economists and followed a 5.6 percent gain in June,
Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.
Japan's capital spending has lacked momentum so far this
year as companies put off business expenditures because of
uncertainty over global growth prospects. An expected boost from
post-disaster reconstruction has not flowed through as strongly
as initially foreseen.
"The data indicates that capital spending is basically on a
recovery trend, but considering weak exports and worries about
the economic outlook, there is a possibility that firms will
postpone their capital spending plans," said Yasuo Yamamoto,
senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.
He added that the weak economy and the yen's rise against a
weakened dollar could spur the Bank of Japan to act as soon as
this month's meeting.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly
volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 1.7 percent in
July, against a 4.2 percent decline expected.
Companies surveyed by the government have forecast that core
orders would fall for a second straight quarter in
July-September.
Economists expect Japan to hit a soft patch in the latter
half of this year as stimulus-driven consumer spending on items
such as subsidised low-emission cars fades,
reconstruction-related demand tapers off, and exports struggle
due to slackening global demand.
Slower capital spending and sluggish inventory caused
downward revision to Japan's gross domestic product in
April-June, although Japan's economy has so far outpaced growth
of most Group of Seven countries on firm private consumption and
reconstruction spending.
Japan's exports posted in July the sharpest annual decline
in six months in line with trends seen in other export-driven
Asian economies, and factory output unexpectedly slumped,
casting doubt about Japan's recovery prospects.
Separate data from the BOJ showed Japanese wholesale prices
fell 1.8 p ercent in the year to August, against a 1.9 percent
drop expected by economists, posting a fifth consecutive month
of annual declines reflecting easing crude oil prices.
The Bank of Japan holds its next rate review on Sept. 18-19.
Many market players expect the central bank will hold off on an
easing until Oct. 30, when it reviews its long-term economic and
price forecasts in a semi-annual outlook report.