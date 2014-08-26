* BOJ to cut GDP f'cast in Oct review due to Q2 contraction
* Downgrade in GDP f'cast won't affect bullish CPI estimates
* BOJ relieved tax-hike pain easing, exports remain a worry
* Govt keeps economic view intact, cautious on output
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Aug 26 The Bank of Japan is likely to
keep its bullish inflation outlook even as it cuts its economic
growth forecast for this fiscal year in an October report,
sources said, suggesting that the bank will not ease policy
further at least until the end of 2014.
But central bankers are hardly complacent as they remain
concerned about the outlook for exports, a soft spot in the
economy that has failed to pick up despite the boost from a weak
yen that gives Japanese goods a competitive advantage overseas.
Japan's government kept its economic assessment unchanged at
its monthly report on Tuesday, saying the world's third largest
economy is "expected to recover moderately" as the effect of a
sales tax hike in April eases gradually.
But it turned slightly more cautious about factory output,
which in June posted its biggest decline in more than three
years due partly to weak overseas demand.
Japan's economy contracted a hefty 6.8 percent in the second
quarter due largely to the tax-hike pain, prompting many
private-sector analysts to downgrade their growth forecasts for
the year ending in March to around 0.5 percent, just half the
1.0 percent expansion estimated by the BOJ in July.
The central bank is seen cutting its GDP estimate for the
current fiscal year, which ends in March, when it next updates
its economic and consumer price forecasts in a semi-annual
review on Oct. 31. But any downgrade will be minor and unlikely
to greatly affect its bullish projections for inflation to climb
near 2 percent next fiscal year, people familiar with its
thinking say.
BASIC SCENARIO STAYS
"The basic scenario of a moderate economic recovery pushing
up inflation remains in place," one of the people said on
condition of anonymity.
The downgrade in its economic estimate would be largely due
to the sharp contraction in second-quarter GDP, although many
BOJ officials remain optimistic that growth will rebound from
the current quarter as the tax-hike effect begins to ebb.
In a statement to be issued at a rate review next week, the
BOJ is likely to say the economy is recovering moderately with
the tax-hike impact "gradually beginning to subside", signalling
its relief that consumption is holding up even as households
feel the pinch from the higher levy, the sources said.
That will be a slightly rosier view than the current
assessment that the economy is recovering moderately, albeit
with some speed bumps caused by the tax hike.
It will also be more optimistic than a warning made in
Tuesday's government report that the tax hike could have
prolonged effects on the economy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said earlier this week that
consumption is "back to normal levels now" and that he expected
a recovery in GDP in July-September.
SOME RISES IN INCOME
Behind the BOJ's optimism lies a steadily improvement in job
and household income conditions. Regular pay rose 0.2 percent in
the year to June, marking the first increase in more than two
years, and summer bonuses were up 2 percent, easing some of the
pain from the higher tax.
The BOJ hopes that such increases in wages, driven by a
tightening job market, will support household spending and
encourage companies to raise prices of goods and services. That,
in turn, will allow Japan to meet the BOJ's 2 percent inflation
target next fiscal year, central bank officials say.
But a lack of pick-up in exports remains a key concern for
many central bank policymakers. They worry that the economic
recovery may falter if companies do not see an increase in
overseas shipments, as that is needed to make up for the
slowdown in domestic demand.
Exports rose in July for the first time in three months in a
tentative sign that overseas demand is starting to recover, but
probably not enough to nudge the BOJ into reviewing its
assessment that exports are "weakening," the sources said.
The BOJ is widely expected to keep monetary settings intact
at its next rate review on Sept. 3-4 and scrutinise a slew of
indicators out this Friday, including July's factory output and
consumer spending figures that will likely show an uninspiring
recovery from the sting of April's tax hike.
(Additional reporting by Sumio Ito and Yoshifumi Takemoto;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)