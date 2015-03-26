* Feb nationwide core CPI +2.0 pct vs f'cast +2.1
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's annual core consumer
inflation ground to a halt in February when excluding the effect
of last year's tax hike, the first time it has stopped rising in
nearly two years, keeping the central bank under pressure to
expand monetary stimulus further.
Household spending slumped even as job markets continued to
improve, underscoring the challenges premier Shinzo Abe faces in
steering the economy toward a solid, sustainable recovery.
While the Bank of Japan has stressed that it will look
through the effect of slumping oil prices, the soft inflation
data will keep it under pressure to expand monetary stimulus to
jump-start price growth toward its 2 percent target.
Stripping out the effect of last year's sales tax hike, the
core consumer price index was flat from a year ago, moving
further away from the central bank's price goal. The last time
core CPI did not rise was in May 2013, when it was flat.
The headline core CPI, which includes oil but excludes
volatile fresh food prices, rose 2.0 percent in the year to
February, falling short of a median market forecast for a 2.1
percent rise, data by the Internal Affairs ministry showed.
The seventh straight month of slowdown was largely due to
continued falls in fuel costs, which will likely keep inflation
roughly around zero at least until the middle of this year,
analysts say.
The cooling in inflation, if it persists, will hamper BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's battle to eradicate the deflationary
mindset that had led to nearly two decades of stagnation.
Adding to the gloom for the world's third-largest economy,
household spending fell 2.9 percent in the year to February to
mark the eleventh straight month of declines.
Policymakers expect the slowdown in inflation, including the
falling cost of gasoline, and rising wages to boost household
spending in coming months and support a fragile recovery.
But the weakness in consumption may drag on growth more than
expected if small companies do not follow the footsteps of big
manufacturers in raising base pay, analysts say.
In a glimmer of hope, job markets continued to tighten with
the unemployment rate falling to ~ percent in February from 3.6
percent in January.
Japan's economy emerged from last year's mild recession as
exports and factory output rebounded, although the recovery
remains fragile given sluggish household spending.
