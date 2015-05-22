* BOJ keeps monetary policy steady as widely expected
* BOJ revises up view on spending, housing investment
* Service-sector mood hits 1-year high-Reuters Tankan
* Manufacturers' sentiment also edges up
* BOJ Gov Kuroda still confident of hitting inflation target
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 22 The Bank of Japan offered a
slightly more upbeat view of the economy on Friday and its
governor shrugged off the need for more monetary stimulus,
dismissing market concerns that the recovery is too slow to
accelerate inflation toward the bank's target.
Signalling its confidence the world's third-largest economy
is out of the doldrums, the central bank revised up its
assessment on private consumption and housing investment - areas
hardest hit by last year's sales tax hike.
Underscoring the optimism, a Reuters poll showed retailers'
mood turned positive in May and hit the highest level since June
last year, when sales were reeling after the tax increase.
That followed data on Wednesday which showed Japan's economy
expanded at the fastest pace in a year in January-March due to
modest increases in private consumption, which makes up roughly
60 percent of GDP.
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said consumption is set to increase
as wages rise, keeping Japan on path to hit the BOJ's 2 percent
inflation target around the six months to September 2016.
"Both for households and companies, a positive cycle is
kicking in," where increases in income are leading to higher
spending, he told reporters after the meeting.
"We expect trend inflation to improve steadily, so we're not
thinking about additional monetary easing now."
Kuroda reminded markets, however, that the BOJ was ready to
expand stimulus again if the economy falters and threatens to
disrupt the broad uptrend in inflation.
GLIMMER OF HOPE?
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its pledge of
increasing base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($662
billion) through aggressive asset purchases.
"Japan's economy continues to recover moderately," the
central bank said, a slightly more optimistic tone than last
month when it said the economy was recovering moderately "as a
trend."
Consumption is firm and housing investment is bottoming out
with some signs of a pick-up, the BOJ said, offering a brighter
view than last month.
Some analysts, however, were puzzled with the BOJ's optimism
given the modest pace of recovery, particularly in consumption.
"If you look at the data, the trend for the economy has not
improved as much as the BOJ's upgrades would suggest, so I find
this move a little hard to understand," said Shuji Tonouchi,
senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"We still expect the debate about additional easing to heat
up again this autumn, because consumer prices are not likely to
rise as fast as the BOJ expects."
Barclays Capital also expected the BOJ would have to ease
policy again, although following Kuroda's comments it pushed
back its forecast for the timing of such a move from July to
April 2016.
The Reuters Tankan, which closely tracks the BOJ's quarterly
tankan survey, showed on Friday that manufacturers are more
upbeat about business and expect conditions to improve further.
An index measuring service-sector sentiment rose to the
highest level since April last year.
The BOJ bought itself some breathing space last month when
it pushed back the timing for hitting its inflation target.
But the move also put its credibility on the line as it
jarred with its commitment to achieve the price target in
"roughly two years" since deploying the stimulus in April 2013.
Kuroda has voiced confidence the stimulus was succeeding in
keeping the economy on track to hit the price target. But
markets are unconvinced, with a majority of analysts in a
Reuters poll betting on further easing in October.
($1 = 120.8300 yen)
