By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 29 Spending by Japanese households
slumped unexpectedly in April and consumer inflation came in
roughly flat, casting doubt on the central bank's view that a
steady economic recovery will help move inflation toward its
ambitious 2 percent target.
Households spent less on leisure and dining out even as the
jobless rate fell to a 18-year low, underscoring the challenge
of eradicating the sticky "deflationary mindset" that has beset
Japan for nearly two decades.
While analysts expect consumption to pick up in coming
months, lingering weakness will keep policymakers under pressure
to underpin a fragile economic recovery.
"It's a pretty gloomy number ... Consumption may take longer
than expected to pick up," said Taro Saito, director of economic
research at NLI Research Institute.
"The mood is good but wages haven't risen much yet. It might
take until around summer for consumption to clearly rebound."
Household spending fell 1.3 percent in the year to April,
data showed on Friday, disappointing analysts who expected a 3.1
percent gain from the same month a year ago - when Japan raised
the sales tax.
Spending also fell 5.5 percent from the previous month.
While consumers spent more on food and durable goods, they
refrained from eating out partly due to April's rainy weather.
A weak yen and rising hotel charges also discouraged
households from travelling, highlighting the Bank of Japan's
(BOJ) challenges as it tries to accelerate inflation without
scaring skittish consumers.
"Many companies posted record profits, wages are increasing
and stock prices are rising...but that's not enough for
middle-class consumers to boost spending," Hiroshi Ohnishi,
president of luxury department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi
Holdings, said at an earnings announcement earlier this
month.
"We're not optimistic about the outlook for consumption."
NOT THAT ROSY
Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil
products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.3 percent in the
year to April, roughly in line with a median market forecast for
a 0.2 percent increase, but a long way off the BOJ target.
Analysts expect consumer prices to remain flat or even fall
slightly year-on-year until around July or August, due to the
effect of a plunge in gasoline prices last year.
The BOJ has said it will look through the effect of oil
moves on inflation and count on rising wages to boost
consumption and encourage firms to raise prices.
Many analysts say the weak spending data alone won't force
the BOJ into an immediate monetary easing, betting instead that
the central bank will wait until the second half of the year
while scrutinising wage and price trends.
Only last week, the BOJ raised its assessment on consumption
and said a moderate recovery was under way, signalling that it
has no plans to top up stimulus soon.
Behind the optimism was data that showed Japan's economy
expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter,
emerging from a tax hike-induced recession last year.
Still, there is no guarantee that consumers will soon start
spending more. Renewed yen falls risk boosting import costs and
pushing up grocery prices, offsetting the benefit many
households have enjoyed from lower gasoline and fuel prices.
For many average Japanese, the benefits of premier Shinzo
Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies have been slow in coming.
"I certainly can't spend money like the Chinese tourists who
come to buy in bulk," said Yoshiaki Yokoyama, 65, an insurance
salesperson in Marunouchi, a business hub in Tokyo.
"Things are okay if you work for a big company or live in a
major city. If you work for a small company or live in the
countryside, things haven't improved that much."
