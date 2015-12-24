* Nov core CPI seen flat vs -0.1 pct yr/yr in Oct

* Household spending seen falling for 3rd month in row

* CPI, household spending, jobs data due 2330 GMT Dec 24

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's core consumer prices were likely flat in November from a year earlier after three straight months of declines, a Reuters poll showed, as broadening price hikes for food and grocery items offset some of the pressure from slumping energy costs.

But household spending was expected to have suffered its third straight month of annual declines, casting doubt on the Bank of Japan's argument that robust consumption will allow firms to keep raising prices and help accelerate inflation to its ambitious 2 percent target.

"Consumption is picking up because real household income is rising due to falling energy prices. But the pace is very slow," said Taro Saito, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

"My main worry is that wages may not rise much next year, given labour unions don't appear to be demanding big hikes. If so, that could weigh on consumption in the future," he said.

The inflation, jobless rate and household spending data are due out 8:30 a.m. on Friday (2330 GMT Thursday).

Wary of soft growth, the government plans nearly $800 billion of record spending in next fiscal year's budget.

The Bank of Japan also fined-tuned its massive stimulus programme last week to ensure it can keep up or even accelerate its money printing to achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation target.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, was likely unchanged in November from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll. That would follow a 0.1 percent drop in October.

Household spending likely fell 2.4 percent, the poll found, underscoring the fragile state of the economy that narrowly dodged recession in July-September.

The job market was expected to have remained tight. The unemployment rate was estimated at 3.2 percent in November, up from 3.1 percent in the previous month but still around levels the BOJ considers as near full employment.

Policymakers are hoping that the tightening job market will gradually nudge firms into accelerating wage hikes and underpin household spending. But repeated calls from premier Shinzo Abe to boost wages have so far fallen on deaf ears.

The BOJ, which sees wage hikes as key to achieving its inflation target, will conduct a nationwide poll on corporate wage plans that will be released on Jan. 18.

Revised wage data released on Thursday showed regular pay rose 0.3 percent in the year to October, more than an initial estimate of a 0.1 percent increase. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)