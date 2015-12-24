* Nov core CPI +0.1 pct vs forecast of flat growth
* Household spending falls for third month in row
* Jobless rate rises to 3.3 pct in Nov
(Adds context, details)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's core consumer prices edged
up in November from a year earlier after three straight months
of declines, data showed on Friday, as broadening price
increases for food and grocery items offset some of the pressure
from slumping energy costs.
But household spending suffered its third straight month of
annual declines, casting doubt on the Bank of Japan's argument
that robust consumption will allow firms to keep raising prices
and help accelerate inflation to its ambitious 2 percent target.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil
products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.1
percent in November from a year earlier, after a 0.1 percent
drop in October, data from the Internal Affairs Ministry showed.
That compared with a median market forecast for a flat
reading.
Household spending fell 2.9 percent, more than a median
market forecast for a 2.4 percent decline, underscoring the
fragile state of the economy which narrowly dodged recession in
the July-September quarter.
Wary of soft growth, the government plans nearly $800
billion in record spending in next fiscal year's budget.
The Bank of Japan also fine-tuned its massive stimulus
programme last week to ensure it can keep up or even accelerate
its money-printing to achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation
target.
The job market remained tight. The unemployment rate stood
at 3.3 percent in November, up from 3.1 percent in the previous
month but still around levels the BOJ considers near full
employment.
Policymakers are hoping that the tightening job market will
gradually nudge firms into accelerating wage hikes and underpin
household spending. But repeated calls from premier Shinzo Abe
to boost wages have so far fallen on deaf ears.
The BOJ, which sees wage hikes as key to achieving its
inflation target, will conduct a nationwide poll on corporate
wage plans that will be released on Jan. 18.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edmund Klamann)