By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's finance minister on Tuesday warned speculators against betting on further yen gains that could hinder recovery from the March earthquake, but the chance of success looked in doubt as ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy could keep the dollar weak.

The U.S. Federal Reserve could increase bond purchases, exchange long bonds for shorter-dated notes or make a commitment on the size of its balance sheet to further stimulate the economy, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a interview published Tuesday.

Bullard does not vote on monetary policy, but the fact that a known monetary policy hawk would openly lay out options for a third round of quantitative easing may offer a preview of the Fed's Jackson Hole summit this week.

The yen was hovering not far from a record high of 75.94 to the dollar hit last Friday, prompting warnings from Japanese policymakers and keeping investors wary of possible intervention aimed at weakening the yen.

Depending on the tone that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sets at the summit, the dollar could move lower and test Japanese policymakers' resolve.

"Excessive yen strength has adverse effects on Japan's economy just as we are dealing with the damage from the quake," said Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

"I'm closely checking if there are speculative moves behind it."

If excessive yen rises persist, Noda said the government would take steps to help the economy cope, either through a supplementary budget it plans to compile to support post-quake rebuilding, or by tapping an emergency reserve fund earmarked in the current fiscal year's budget.

Tokyo intervened unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy on Aug. 4 but the steps have not stopped investors from seeking the yen as a safe haven against risk.

Markets are bracing for another round of intervention but doubt whether it would be effective in sustainably weakening the yen, particularly with little chance that Tokyo can persuade its G7 counterparts to act jointly in the currency market.

Japan's campaign to weaken the yen is further complicated as ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy is contributing to a broad-based decline in the dollar.

"If the economy weakens substantially, and especially if the inflation picture starts to deteriorate so that deflation becomes a risk again, then I think the committee would definitely take action," Bullard said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Tuesday.

Bullard also said the Fed has already implemented a very easy monetary policy by pledging to stick with zero interest rates until mid-2013 and that inflation risks have increased in the United States.

Recent market turmoil and signs of weaker U.S. growth have boosted expectations that Bernanke may hint at more emergency stimulus in a speech on Friday.

Japan is also under pressure to help its economy recover from the natural disaster and has in the past expressed alarm at speculative bets on yen appreciation.

Speculators' net long positions in the yen against the dollar stood at 47,348 contracts in the week to Aug. 16, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

Just before Japan intervened on Aug. 4, net long yen positions rose to 58,833 in the week to Aug. 2. (Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)