* Yen rise driven by Europe debt crisis - Shirakawa
* Adds BOJ policy aims for 'positive' effect on yen
* Spending, jobs data show patchy picture of economy
* Structural reform needed to beat deflation - Azumi
(Adds data, govt revitalisation plans)
TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan reminded markets that
it remains on guard against any sharp rises in the yen, with the
finance minister pledging on Tuesday to achieve "more
appropriate" yen levels even as the currency moved away from its
record highs hit last month.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa also signalled that
the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy aims to keep the
yen in check by pushing down longer-term interest rates.
"Current yen rises are a result of the yen being bought as a
relatively safe asset with global economic uncertainty very high
due to Europe's sovereign debt crisis," he told parliament.
"With short-term interest rates already zero, the BOJ aims
to influence longer-term interest rates and risk premium. By
doing so, it aims for a 'positive' effect on currency rates."
Shirakawa's comments show that sharp rises in the yen have
been and will remain the key trigger for additional monetary
stimulus as slowing global growth already clouds the outlook for
the export-dependent economy.
Japan intervened in the currency market and the BOJ eased
policy via an increase in asset purchases in August and October,
i response to yen rallies.
The dollar has bounced back and hit a one-month high of
78.29 yen on Tuesday, off its record low of 75.31 yen hit
last month. But many market players expect the yen to continue
drawing steady demand as a safe-haven currency on escalating
market tension over Europe's debt crisis.
"When the dollar was moving just above 75 yen, we intervened
on my judgment. The dollar today is hovering just above 78 yen
and there are various reasons for this," Azumi told the same
parliamentary session.
"I want to make efforts to attain little more appropriate
currency levels," he said.
REFORM NEEDED
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow sharply
this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring
supply chains and production facilities tails off.
Private consumption appeared to be holding up for now with
government data on Tuesday showing retail sales rose 1.9 percent
in the year to October. But the jobless rate rose to 4.5 percent
in October from 4.1 percent in September, as companies are
reluctant to hire because of the murky economic outlook.
With an expected boost from a $155 billion reconstruction
budget passed this month still some months away, policymakers
may feel pressure to act again.
The BOJ, due to hold this year's last scheduled policy
review on Dec. 20-21, has signalled its readiness to ease policy
again if its scenario of a moderate recovery comes under threat.
Shirakawa stressed that the central bank will do its utmost
to beat deflation and support the economy, but warned that the
effect of its easy policy was not broadening enough to spur
spending by households and companies.
Azumi noted that the central bank has eased monetary policy
considerably in the past decade and agreed with Shirakawa that
fundamental efforts were needed to pull Japan out of the
doldrums.
"We have to be creative and do something about the economy,
and that includes steps to deal with interest rates and
currencies," Azumi said.
"In my view, we need to make structural reforms to beat
deflation and short-term fixes won't be enough."
Policymakers in Tokyo fear that the yen's strength and
concerns about power supplies as Japan reduces its reliance on
nuclear energy will continue to drive its manufacturers abroad.
Shirakawa has repeatedly said Japan needs to bolster the
economy's potential growth by improving productivity and
nurturing new industries that can benefit from its ageing
population.
Nikkei economic daily reported that the trade ministry has
prepared a policy plan that aims to create 3.9 million jobs by
2020 and boostdomestic consumption through deregulation and tax
breaks in sectors such as health care, energy and agriculture.
The blueprint will be a pillar of a government strategy to
revitalise the economy, due by mid-2012, the paper said.
($1 = 78.1200 Japanese yen)
