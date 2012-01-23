* Policy rate seen on hold at 0-0.1 pct

* BOJ expected to hold off on boosting asset buying

* BOJ to stick to recovery view, may warn of risks

* Decision expected 0330-0530 GMT

* Comments from Shirakawa briefing likely after 0715 GMT

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 24 The Bank of Japan is expected to cut its economic forecasts and warn of risks posed by Europe's debt crisis but keep monetary policy steady on Tuesday, counting on spending for rebuilding from the March earthquake to support a fragile recovery.

The central bank is keeping a wary eye on developments in Europe as Greece teeters on the edge of default, with some not ruling out a worsening of the crisis that could knock Japan back into recession.

But with the chance of this happening slim for now, the BOJ is seen saving its limited policy options in case renewed market turmoil or a prolonged slump in overseas growth threaten Japan's return to a moderate recovery.

"Market concern over Europe's debt woes has eased somewhat but uncertainty remains. With the crisis hardly over, the BOJ may ease again around spring depending on developments in Europe, said Yasuo Yamamoto, a senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Japan's economy is in relatively good shape so the trigger for BOJ action will most likely be a renewed yen spike driven by developments overseas."

The BOJ is widely expected to keep its key policy rate at zero to 0.1 percent and hold off on further expanding its 55 trillion yen ($713 billion) asset buying scheme.

That means the focus will be on revisions to the BOJ's economic and price projections, which will likely put them roughly in line with private-sector forecasts of a slight economic contraction in the year to March and a moderate rebound the next year mainly on spending for reconstruction from the quake.

MORE RISKS

Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the stubbornly strong yen and slowing overseas growth have taken a heavy toll on an export-reliant economy barely emerging from the devastation of the March disaster.

Still, the BOJ is seen sticking to its view that after a brief lull the economy will resume a moderate recovery with post-quake spending and firm private consumption offsetting some of the pain from weak overseas demand.

But it may escalate its warning on heightening risks from Europe's debt crisis and signal a delay in Japan's recovery either in its post-meeting statement or at a subsequent news conference by Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, keeping alive market expectations of further monetary easing.

The central bank may also warn of looming geopolitical risks for the economy as heightening tensions in Iran threaten to boost the cost of crude oil for resource-poor Japan.

In a quarterly review of its long-term projections, the BOJ is seen cutting its economic forecast for the fiscal year ending in March to a mild contraction from a 0.3 percent rise.

It may also cut its forecast for next fiscal year from the 2.2 percent projection made in October, more in line with private-sector forecasts of growth below 2 percent, reflecting the effects of the global slowdown. Its forecasts of near-zero consumer inflation will likely be largely unchanged.

The BOJ releases its long-term economic and price forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report in April and October, and reviews them in January and July of each year.

With interest rates virtually at zero, the central bank put in place in 2010 a pool of funds to buy assets ranging from government to public debt to pump cash into the economy and shield it from the pain from a strong yen.

It last boosted the scheme in October last year and has been standing pat since then, but has expressed its readiness to ease again if Europe's debt crisis and the market fallout threaten Japan's recovery prospects. Many market players expect another expansion in its asset purchases by mid-year. ($1 = 77.1200 Japanese yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)