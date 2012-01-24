* Policy rate steady at 0-0.1 pct, holds off on easing
* BOJ cuts growth projections, admits recovery delayed
* BOJ projects mild contraction for year to March
* Europe debt crisis remains biggest risk - Shirakawa
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Jan 24 The Bank of Japan forecast
the economy will contract in the current fiscal year but kept
policy steady on Tuesday, expecting exports to emerging markets
and reconstruction after last year's earthquake will help fuel a
steady recovery later in 2012.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, however, warned that
Europe's sovereign debt crisis remained the biggest threat to
Japan's recovery prospects, already clouded by recent yen rises
against the euro and slowing global demand for Japanese goods.
"At present, Europe's debt problem poses the biggest risk
for the global economy, including Japan's. If the situation
worsens further, it may trigger a global credit crunch,"
Shirakawa told a news conference after the BOJ's widely expected
decision to hold off on additional monetary easing.
The remarks underline deep-rooted concern within the BOJ
over developments in Europe as Greece teeters on the edge of
default, with some market watchers not ruling out a worsening of
the crisis that could knock Japan back into recession.
With the chance of that happening appearing slim for now and
the yen off record highs, the BOJ likely decided to save its
limited policy options in case renewed market turmoil or a
prolonged slump in overseas growth threaten Japan's recovery.
Still, the central bank may not hold fire for too long.
"Europe remains the biggest risk in the eyes of the BOJ. If
Greece suffers a disorderly default or Europe fails to work out
assistance measures for key states like Italy, triggering share
price falls and renewed yen rises, the BOJ is likely to ease
policy further," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFG Morgan Stanley Securities.
"The possibility of this happening will remain high towards
the spring as a large amount of government bonds reach maturity
in Europe."
MORE RISKS
As widely expected, the BOJ kept its key policy rate at zero
to 0.1 percent and held off on further expanding its 55 trillion
yen ($713 billion) asset-buying scheme.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the stubbornly strong yen
and slowing overseas growth have taken a heavy toll on an
export-reliant economy barely emerging from the devastation of
the March disaster.
The BOJ stuck to its view that Japan is headed for a
moderate recovery after a temporary lull. But it now expects the
rebound to come by September, rather than around spring as
forecast three months ago, due to the pain from Europe's crisis.
"It is my view, along with all in the board, that the timing
of the recovery has been delayed somewhat," Shirakawa said.
In a quarterly review of long-term projections, the BOJ cut
its economic forecast for the year ending in March to a 0.4
percent contraction, matching a Reuters poll of private-sector
analysts, from a 0.3 percent rise.
It trimmed its forecast for the next fiscal year to an
expansion of 2.0 percent from 2.2 percent, reflecting the
effects of the global slowdown, although it was still higher
than 1.8 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll.
The government is somewhat more upbeat, forecasting a 0.1
percent contraction for the current fiscal year and a 2.2
percent expansion for the following year.
Eager to pass bills through parliament to raise taxes to fix
Japan's tattered finances, the government kept up pressure on
the central bank to help support the fragile economy.
"In order to overcome the yen's rise to historical levels
and prolonged deflation we will fortify cooperation with the BOJ
... and manage solid economic and fiscal policies," Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda told parliament.
The BOJ releases its long-term economic and price forecasts
in a twice-yearly outlook report in April and October, and
reviews them in January and July of each year.
With interest rates virtually at zero, the central bank put
in place in 2010 a pool of funds to buy assets ranging from
government to public debt to pump cash into the economy and
shield it from the pain from a strong yen.
It last boosted the scheme in October last year and has been
standing pat since then, but has expressed its readiness to ease
again if Europe's debt crisis and the market fallout threaten
Japan's recovery prospects. Many market players expect another
expansion in its asset purchases by mid-year.
($1 = 77.1200 Japanese yen)
