* Output rises 4.0 pct in Dec vs forecast 3.0 pct gain

* Firms see output up 2.5 pct in Jan, up 1.2 pct in Feb

* Companies remain worried about euro-zone crisis, strong yen

* Japan Finmin Azumi warns on renewed yen rise (Adds details, finmin comments)

By Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese factory output rose more than expected in December as companies made up for disruptions caused by severe flooding in Thailand, but a sustained recovery is far from assured given renewed yen rises and slowing global growth.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi issued a fresh warning to markets against pushing up the yen too much, stressing that Japan was ready to intervene in the market if yen moves became excessive.

"My stance has not changed. If there's excess volatility and speculative moves, I'll keep a close watch and take firm action when necessary," Azumi told a news conference on Tuesday.

The yen's newfound strength, trading at three-month highs against the dollar, bodes ill for Japanese manufacturers who have just recovered from two sets of disruptions in output last year -- once after the devastating earthquake in March and again after major flooding in Thailand in the summer.

Recovery of supply chains is seen helping factory output in the near-term but the outlook beyond that is murky as a slowing global economy, Europe's debt crisis and a strong yen threaten to crimp overseas demand.

Industrial output rose 4.0 percent in December, more than a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent gain and rebounding from a 2.7 percent drop in November, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect the rebound to continue, projecting output to rise 2.5 percent in January and 1.2 percent in February. But those modest gains were not enough to prompt the ministry to upgrade its assessment on output from the current view that it was moving sideways.

"Exports aren't that strong so output growth will remain more or less flat for the time being. Output probably won't pick up until around summer, when exports to the United States and Asia may start to strengthen again," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

The December rise was led by automakers and makers of communication equipment many of whom have overcome the impact of Thai floods by securing electronic parts from elsewhere or boosting production in Japan, a trade ministry official said. Thailand is a major production centre for makers of digital cameras, cars and electronics parts.

MARKETS UNIMPRESSED

In another sign companies are trying to restore production after the Thai floods disrupted supply chains, a separate survey showed Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in January at the fastest pace in five months.

But the upbeat data made little impression on markets due to the dominant view that the December growth is a mere rebound rather than an expansion.

The ministry official gave a similar view.

"The chief factor behind the December rise is the recovery from Thai floods. Looking at companies' comments, they remain worried about Europe's debt problems and a strong yen," he said.

The twin disasters of last year have hit Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co harder than its rivals. It is expected to report a double-digit slide in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday and forecast a still larger drop for the full year.

Japan's economy will likely contract mildly in the fiscal year ending in March but is expected to rebound in the following year as reconstruction of the northeast devastated by last year's earthquake and tsunami makes headway.

The Bank of Japan eased its policy through an increase in a pool of funds for buying government and private-setor debts in October last year but has stood pat since then to save its limited ammunition in case Europe's debt crisis and the market fallout threaten Japan's recovery prospects. (Additional reporting by Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Ed Davies)