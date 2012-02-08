(Adds analyst quotes, details)
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's current account
surplus shrank sharply last year to its smallest in 15 years as
weak exports and surging fuel imports resulted in a rare trade
deficit, raising worries about the country's declining ability
to fund its huge public debt with domestic savings.
The current account balance -- a broad measure of trade and
other flows--logged a surplus of 9.6289 trillion yen ($125
billion) in 2011, down 44 percent from the previous year,
marking its biggest fall on record, although income from
overseas investment still more than offset the trade deficit.
The decline in inflows has been heralded by earlier data
that showed Japan posted its first trade deficit since 1980 last
year as a devastating earthquake in March hurt exports and
increased its reliance on fuel imports due to nuclear plant
shutdowns.
"It is hard to consider that Japan will become a deficit in
current account in medium term," said Tatsushi Shikano, a senior
economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Japan.
"But there is a risk if a yen sharply appreciates and the
nation loses global competitiveness, the timing to become
deficit country may come sooner than expected."
In December, the current account surplus tumbled 74.7
percent from a year earlier, roughly matching a median market
forecast for a 71.9 percent decline and followed a 85.5 percent
drop in November.
The surplus stood at 303.5 billion yen ($3.95 billion),
against a median forecast for 336.9 billion yen, logging the
10th straight monthly fall.
Few market players expect Japan to immediately run a deficit
in the current account, which includes trade and returns on the
contry's huge past investments abroad.
But funding problems may arise sooner than thought as
Japan's fuel imports are likely to keep growing with only three
of the country's' 54 nuclear reactors in operation while a
global slowdown and the yen's persistent strength hamper
recovery in exports, compounded by a rapidly ageing population.
Were Japan to run a current account deficit, it would have
to tap overseas markets for funding its huge public debt at
already twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, possibly
ending years of stable financing almost entirely at home at
rates as low as 1 percent for 10-year bonds.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is pushing to double Japan's 5
percent sales tax in two stages by October 2015 to fund the
bulging social security costs of a fast-ageing society, warning
Tokyo cannot remain indifferent to the debt crisis in Europe.
But passage of tax hike bills is far from assured with
oppositions threatening to block legislation in parliament in
hopes of forcing a general election.
Japan's sovereign debts are currently rated AA-, or three
notches below the highest rating, by the three major global
credit rating agencies.
($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)