* Q4 GDP -0.6 pct q/q vs -0.3 pct forecast
* Economy seen resuming growth on reconstruction
* Europe's debt crisis, strong yen cloud the outlook
* BOJ considers policy action at Feb 13-14 review
* Blow for PM's efforts to boost support for sales tax hike
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy shrank much
more-than-expected in the fourth quarter, as Thai floods, a
strong yen and weak demand hurt exports, casting doubt on hopes
for a quick pick up in activity that could bolster government
plans to raise the sales tax.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda needs to persuade a sceptical
public that the economy is strong enough to double the sales tax
without prolonging the stagnation that has plagued the country
for two decades.
But GDP data on Monday showing economic output fell 0.6
percent in the fourth quarter will not help his cause and could
translate into increased political pressure on the Bank of Japan
to use some of its limited policy firepower to lift the
struggling economy.
"Policymakers are prone to mount pressure on the BOJ to ease
policy further and boost inflation in order to proceed with the
sales tax hikes," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at
Nomura Securities.
The fourth-quarter drop was twice as big as analysts had
forecast and marked the fourth contraction in the last five
quarters, ending a year when Japan was also hit by an
earthquake, tsunami and the worst nuclear power accident since
Chernobyl in 1986.
Economic output for all of 2011 fell 0.9 percent, the first
full-year slide since the global financial crisis in 2009. That
translated into heavy losses for some of Japan's biggest
exporters, including Sony Corp.
"This is a contraction driven by external demand. Exports
have fallen a lot because of a triple shock from Europe, the
strong yen and floods in Thailand," said Hiroaki Muto, senior
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co in Tokyo.
In addition, domestic demand contributed a mere
0.1 percentage point to GDP in October-December compared with
0.9 percent in the third quarter, a worrying sign that the
economic boost from rebuilding the earthquake-devastated
northeast coast is slow in coming.
Japan has struggled to sustain economic growth since a
property-price bubble burst in the early 1990s, prompting years
of deflation that persists to this day and huge government
borrowing aimed at sparking fresh life into the economy.
Noda hopes to contain the rise in the debt pile --
now already twice the size of the economy -- by doubling the
national 5 percent sales tax by late 2015, but has yet to win
over a combative opposition and a sceptical public.
Raising the sales tax has been a political taboo for Japan's
politicians for years despite experts suggesting any negative
economic impact would be short-lived.
With Europe mired in a debt crisis and the United States
losing its gold-plated credit rating, the IMF has warned Japan
it risks a sudden loss of market trust if it fails to raise the
sale tax.
Although the economy is expected to pick up this year, the
debt crisis in the euro area and the persistent strength of the
yen cloud the outlook for the economy and the sales tax.
"If the economy's weakness persists, it would naturally give
politicians incentive to pile up pressure on the BOJ and to put
off the sales tax," said Yasuo Yamamoto, a senior economist at
Mizuho Research Institute.
If that happened financial markets would react negatively,
he said, and Japan's credit ratings could be downgraded further.
The Bank of Japan, which began a two-day meeting on Monday,
is unlikely to be pressured into easing policy this week,
analysts said. But pressure is rising as the economy hurts from
a strong yen, made more attractive to investors by a U.S.
central bank committed to keeping its rates low until at least
late 2014.
The BOJ cut its policy rate to close to zero in response to
the global financial crisis and has since created a 55 trillion
yen asset buying and lending programme, leaving it with limited
firepower now.
"I don't expect the BOJ to ease policy anytime soon unless
the yen spikes further," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist
at Nomura Securities.
OUTLOOK CLOUDED
Japan's economy only recorded one quarter of expansion in
2011. GDP rose a revised 1.7 percent in the third quarter in a
rebound from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that triggered
radiation leaks from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
On an annualised basis, the economy shrank 2.3 percent in
the fourth quarter, compared with an annualised expansion of 2.8
percent in the United States. The euro zone economy is expected
to report this week that the economy shrank at an annualised
rate of around 1.7 percent.
"The economy is likely to remain in a soft patch through the
first half of this year as exports struggle, capital spending
slows and implementation of public works is delayed," said
Yoshiki Shinke, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research
Institute.
Supply-chain disruptions caused by the Thai floods added to
the pressure on Japanese companies that were already fighting
against a yen that rose to a record high against the dollar. Net
exports cut 0.6 percentage points off GDP in October-December.
Honda Motor Co slashed its annual profit guidance
in January to the lowest level in three years, blaming the Thai
floods and the yen.
TV makers Panasonic, Sony and Sharp
forecast a combined loss of $17 billion this fiscal
year, partly as a result of floods and the yen.
The yen was trading around 77.70 to the dollar on
Monday, comfortably below its record high of less than 76 per
dollar, but still above Japanese exporters' comfort levels.
Japan spent a record 8 trillion yen ($103.04 billion) in
unilateral intervention on Oct. 31, and another 1 trillion yen
in early November on undeclared forays into the currency market.
