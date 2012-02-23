* PM Noda praises BOJ on positive market reaction
* Yen remains under pressure after surprise BOJ easing
* BOJ's 9-member board shares strong resolve -Shirakawa
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Feb 23 An oil-triggered temporary
rise in prices would not cause the Bank of Japan to end its
monetary easing, its governor said on Thursday, underscoring the
bank's resolve to adhere to the policy until sustained consumer
inflation of 1 percent is in sight.
"If prices rise due to temporary factors such as oil prices,
that wouldn't cause us to end our monetary easing," Shirakawa
told a parliamentary committee.
"That's why we have avoided using the terms 'inflation
targeting', as it sometimes implies implementing policy
automatically."
The BOJ boosted its asset buying scheme by 10 trillion yen
($124.50 billion) on Feb. 14 and set a new 1 percent inflation
goal similar to the one adopted by the Federal Reserve. The
surprise easing pushed down the yen sharply, helping to defuse
intense political pressure on the bank to support the economy.
In an indication of lessening political pressure, Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda applauded the BOJ move for producing a
positive market reaction and rejected calls for a more rigid
inflation goal to be shared between the government and the BOJ.
"Given almost chronic yen strength (before the decision),
the latest BOJ decision was received positively including by the
market," Noda told the committee.
The yen has stumbled to its lowest against the dollar in
more than seven months, offering a respite for policy-makers who
worry that a strong currency depresses exports and harms the
economy. On Thursday the yen was around 80 yen to the
dollar, compared with 77.90 yen just after the BOJ decision.
But concerns persist about how much longer Japan will be
mired in deflation, which has weighed on consumption for more
than a decade, and this may influence whether the public will
accept the government plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent
by October 2015.
The government wants to raise the tax to help reduce Japan's
public debt, which is twice the size of the $5 trillion economy,
and finance the pension system for the ageing population.
Shirakawa stressed that the BOJ is determined to pursue an
easy policy until consumer prices turn up as a trend, while
calling on the government and private-sector companies to make
their own efforts to boost economist growth.
"The BOJ, under the inflation goal of 1 percent, will
continue its powerful easing for the time being. This strong
resolve is not just mine but it is the will of the nine-member
board."
($1 = 80.3200 Japanese yen)
