(Adds economist quote, graphic, details)
* Q4 GDP change revised upward to -0.2 pct q/q as forecast
* Jan current account swings to record 437.3 bln yen deficit
* Economy on recovery path due to reconstruction demand
By Rie Ishiguro and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's economy shrank less
than initially estimated in the fourth quarter as companies
ramped up capital expenditure to cope with an increase in demand
due to reconstruction of the country's tsunami-battered
northeast coast.
The current account balance swung to a record deficit in
January because Chinese Lunar New Year holidays hit exports and
fuel imports bill swelled, but economists see the result as a
one-off and expect annual current account to remain in surplus
for the next few years.
The revision to GDP showed a 0.2 percent contraction, bang
in line with the median market forecast and below the
preliminary 0.6 percent decline.
The figures could be a welcome sign for Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda as he tries to muster support for next fiscal
year's budget and a controversial plan to double the 5 percent
sales tax.
"The economy will resume growing in the first quarter as
export increase and as rebuilding after the earthquake proceeds.
The economic recovery will continue into the new fiscal year
starting from April," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, chief economist at
Shinkin Asset Management Co in Tokyo.
"There are a lot of risk factors, such as a strong yen and
Europe's debt crisis, but these risks have been receding."
On an annualised basis, the economy shrank 0.7 percent, also
in line with forecasts, and less than a preliminary 2.3 percent
annualised contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed on
Thursday.
Capital expenditure, the main driver of the upward
revisions, rose 4.8 percent, slightly less than a 5.0 percent
rise expected by economists, but well ahead of a preliminary
reading of a 1.9 percent rise.
Larger-than-expected gains in industrial production and
bullish output forecasts for the first quarter have raised hopes
that Japan's economy will gather momentum this year.
Japan's current account balance swung to a record deficit of
437.3 billion yen ($5.41 billion)in January, deeper than the
median estimate for a 317.8 billion yen deficit.
Japan logged its first shortfall since January 2009 due to a
gaping trade deficit as exports plunged on holiday-thinned
Chinese demand while higher fuel costs and nuclear plant
shutdowns after last year's earthquake pushed up energy imports.
The Bank of Japan is likely to leave monetary policy
unchanged at its next meeting on March 12-13. The BOJ surprised
markets on Feb. 14 by easing monetary policy with a 10 trillion
yen ($123.86 billion) increase in government bond purchases and
set an inflation goal of 1 percent, signaling more vigorous
efforts to end deflation.
($1 = 80.7350 Japanese yen)
($1 = 80.8350 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)