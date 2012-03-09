* Expect BOJ to take timely, appropriate steps - finmin
* BOJ, govt must work as one to beat deflation - econmin
* BOJ likely to keep monetary policy on hold - sources
(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's government on
Friday kept up pressure on the central bank to further support
an economic recovery, but the Bank of Japan appears set to hold
monetary policy steady at its regular policy meeting next week.
With market jitters over Greek debt swap talks easing, the
yen weakening and share prices rising, the central bank is
unlikely to move again after last month's surprise easing,
sources familiar with its thinking say.
BOJ officials have signalled that the bank may ease more
frequently to beat deflation even when the recovery is on track,
leaving some analysts to believe it may respond to calls from
politicians for another "big bang" stimulus next week.
But many in the bank feel they have done their part for now
and prefer to save their limited policy options for later,
unless fresh developments in Europe's debt crisis or a big
disappontment in U.S. payrolls data jolt financial markets.
"October-December GDP was revised up and the BOJ may raise
its assessment on output. When it sees the outlook brightening,
it's hard to justify easing again," said Junko Nishioka, chief
economist economist at RBS Securities Japan.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday the BOJ's easing
in February helped improve the economy by affecting stock and
currency markets, but expressed hope for further action in
coming months.
"I expect a lot of bright signs to emerge towards the
spring," Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "Under
such circumstances, I expect the central bank to take timely and
appropriate policy steps."
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa also said he continued
to expect the BOJ to pursue monetary policy supporting growth.
"The government and the BOJ share a common understanding
that we both must work as one to end deflation as soon as
possible and achieve mild inflation," he told a news conference.
The comments came after ruling party heavyweight Seiji
Maehara said on Thursday the BOJ wasn't buying enough bonds and
that it needed to continue acting.
CAUGHT IN A DILEMMA
The BOJ surprised markets last month by boosting asset
purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and in line with
political pressure set a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting
more vigorous efforts to pull Japan out of deflation.
With output rising, exports seen improving and Greece seen
averting a disorderly default, it is expected to hold fire next
week and instead extend a loan scheme for growth industries.
"The BOJ must have more confidence in Japan's recovery. It
wouldn't make sense for it to ease again," said Takeshi Minami,
chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute in Tokyo.
Some lawmakers have said the BOJ should ease policy for two
straight months to show its determination to beat deflation and
boost stock prices as companies close their books in March.
But such calls are in the minority, with many government
officials happy as long as the BOJ signals its readiness to act
again in coming months should the need arise.
Some market players still see scope for more easing next
week because the BOJ, with its new price goal, appears willing
to act more frequently even when the economy is recovering.
"It's hard to beat deflation with increases in asset
purchases alone. But additional easing is needed and markets
want it," said Takehiro Sato, chief economist at Morgan Stanley
MUFG Securities in Tokyo, which expects another increase in bond
purchases as early as next week.
Many analysts expect the BOJ to ease again in April, if not
next week, by topping up its asset buying scheme and extending
the maturity of government bonds covered by the programme.
But some analysts say the central bank has drawn itself into
a dilemma, needing to please politicians with more easing while
also keeping market fears of debt monetisation at bay.
"The BOJ has boosted bond buying to an extent that any
further increases risk triggering rises in yields at the long
end of the curve," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan
Research Institute in Tokyo.
"But whenever it decides not to act, it will need an
explanation that doesn't disappoint people who had expected more
stimulus. That's quite a tough task."
($1 = 81.4000 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Richard Pullin)