BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prepays $1.8 billion loan due May 2017
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A New York state judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Sequoia Fund, known for its ties to Warren Buffett, of recklessly making a huge, disastrous investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , causing billions of dollars of losses.
* Blackrock's strategist Kate Moore - Expect global reflation and domestic cyclical upswing, as reflected in Blackrock GPS, to support Chinese equities