* Jan machinery orders up 3.4 mth/mth vs forecast up 1.6 pct
* Feb CGPI up 0.6 pct yr/yr in line with forecast
* Economy showing signs of picking up this year
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White
TOKYO, March 12 Japan's core machinery
orders rose at a faster pace than expected in January in a sign
that rebuilding the country's tsunami-battered northeast coast
could propel capital expenditure and support the fragile
economy.
Core machinery orders, which help gauge the strength of
capital spending, rose 3.4 percent in January from the previous
month, beating a median market forecast for a 1.6 percent
increase.
The data bolsters the argument that domestic demand can
drive the world's third-biggest economy this year as the country
rebuilds from last year's disaster and could stay the hand of
the Bank of Japan when it starts a two-day policy meeting later
on Monday.
Other recent data, including larger-than-expected gains in
industrial output and an upward revision to fourth quarter gross
domestic product, also raised hopes that Japan's economy will
gather momentum this year.
"The data shows corporate capital spending is rising
moderately thanks partly to reconstruction-related demand,
although the momentum is not that strong," said Junko Nishioka,
chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.
"As reconstruction shifts to a higher gear, corporate
capital spending is expected to pick up in April-June this year.
As the yen has eased and corporate profits are expected to
recover, the economy is likely to maintain a moderate recovery."
The central bank is expected to stand pat on policy at a
two-day policy meeting starting on Monday, even as politicians
call for another "big bang" stimulus to shore up the economy.
WEAKENING YEN
Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 10,000 in
early trade on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs
report that pointed to a strengthening U.S. economic recovery
and helped to lift the dollar to a nearly 11 month high of 82.64
yen.
The weakening yen may be a source of comfort for Japan's
policymakers and exporters, who have struggled with historic
gains in the currency since last summer that threatened to
derail the recovery from last year's March 11 earthquake.
But a weaker yen could also take its toll on resource-poor
Japan by increasing the cost of fuel imports, which have risen
following the nearly complete shutdown of its nuclear power
sector after the Fukushima disaster.
The weaker yen and higher cost of fuel imports could prolong
Japan's trade deficit, gradually depriving it of the ability to
finance its massive debt.
Compared with a year earlier, core machinery orders
increased 5.7 percent, better than the median forecast for a 4.0
percent annual increase.
Japanese wholesale prices rose 0.6 percent in the year to
February, matching the median forecast from economists.
With market jitters easing over Greek debt swap talks, while
the yen is weakening and share prices are rising, the central
bank is unlikely to move again after last month's surprise
easing, sources familiar with its thinking say.
The BOJ surprised markets on Feb. 14 by easing monetary
policy with a 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) increase in
government bond purchases and set an inflation goal of 1
percent.
($1 = 81.4000 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann)