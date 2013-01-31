* Japan Dec factory output +2.5 pct vs forecast +4.5 pct
* Manufacturers expect production to rise in Jan and Feb
* Jan manufacturing PMI at 47.7, pace of contraction slowed
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's December factory output
rose at the fastest pace in a year and a half and firms expect
further gains, raising hopes that stabilising global demand and
exports will help pull the economy from its slump.
The data should encourage Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
government, which is gambling that its "Abenomics" policy of big
fiscal spending and open-ended monetary easing by the Bank of
Japan can energise the economy after decades of stop-start
growth and intermittent deflation.
The 2.5 percent rise in production was below the median
market forecast for a 4.5 percent gain and followed a 1.4
percent decline in November, data from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.
"The results are not that bad and the forecasts show that
production could continue to grow at a good pace," said Shuji
Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
"We can say that production is bottoming out. Overseas
economies are not likely to deteriorate any further, so this
will support Japanese production and the overall economy."
The ministry raised its assessment of industrial output for
the first time since January last year, saying it is showing
signs of halting its declines. Previously, it had said
production was on a downward trend.
"Positive effects from a weak yen and the government's
economic measure are expected to appear," a trade ministry
official said.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry raised their forecast
for January to a 2.6 percent rise from an earlier forecast for a
2.4 percent gain. Firms expect production to increase 2.3
percent in February, indicating a moderate recovery in coming
months.
Separate data published on Thursday showed Japanese
manufacturing activity contracted in January, but the pace of
contraction slowed for the first time in four months as the
country slowly recovers from an export-led slump.
Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings fell 1.4 percent
in December from a year earlier, taking average monthly earnings
in 2012 to their lowest level since comparable data became
available in 1990, government data showed.
Analysts expect Japan's economy will grow moderately this
year as exports recover, led by a rebound in the global economy,
while Abe's aggressive monetary and fiscal policy may also help
boost the economy.
His ambitious "Abenomics" strategy has sent the yen to a
2-1/2 year low against the dollar.
Under relentless pressure, the BOJ last week doubled its
inflation target to 2 percent and pledged an open-ended
commitment to buying assets next year to help beat deflation.
Earlier this month, the government compiled a 10.3 trillion
yen ($114.5 billion) economic stimulus package as part of Abe's
plans to revive the economy.
But in a $1.02 trillion draft budget for the next fiscal
year approved on Tuesday, the government aims to keep new bond
sales below tax revenues in a symbolic move to show its resolve
to continue with efforts to fix Japan's tattered finances.