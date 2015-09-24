TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will announce a plan to raise gross domestic product to 600
trillion Japanese yen
($5 trillion) as he shifts his focus back to economic policy,
national broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
The government will focus on steps to expand incomes,
support childcare and nursing for the elderly, NHK said without
citing sources. Abe will reveal the plan at a news conference on
Thursday marking his election to a second three-year term, NHK
said.
The GDP target could draw criticism for being unrealistic
because it implies levels of growth not seen in the last two
decades.
In fiscal 2014, nominal GDP was 491 trillion yen, so the
economy would have to expand by 22 percent to reach the 600
trillion yen mark. Since fiscal 1994, the earliest date that
data are available, Japan's nominal GDP has actually contracted
by 1 percent.
Since Abe took office in late 2012, nominal GDP has expanded
5.8 percent as the central bank pursued quantitative easing, and
a stock market rally encouraged some individual investors to
increase consumer spending.
After an initial wave of success, investors have grown
disappointed with the scale of Abe's structural economic
reforms.
Cabinet ministers have recently said that Abe will also
target increases in capital expenditure as he tries to breathe
new life into his economic agenda.
($1 = 120.2700 yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)