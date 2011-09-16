TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday the government will take all steps possible and work with the Bank of Japan to respond to the negative effects of a strong yen.

"Excessive appreciation of the yen would affect Japanese exporters and small- and medium-sized companies negatively. In cooperation with the Bank of Japan, we will take all policy measures available in response," Noda told a parliament session. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)