TOKYO Feb 21 The purchase of foreign bonds by Japan is unlikely to be discussed at the Feb. 21-24 Japan-U.S. summit, Vice Finance Minister Shunichi Yamaguchi told reporters on Thursday.

Buying foreign bonds was an idea included in a campaign platform by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party in the December election that returned it to power. But Abe played down the idea this week, saying the need to buy foreign debt had declined.